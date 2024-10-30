Re-Grading Washington Nationals 2023 Offseason Following Youth-Led Campaign
The Washington Nationals had a year full of young players making their debuts and establishing themselves in the MLB.
That left most of their offseason additions with little to do or to be used as deadline trade bait.
Those moves can now be reevaluated after a year of play adding context.
Joey Gallo
Bringing Gallo in is always an interesting move, no matter the team that does it. The team knows they're getting a guy that's going to struggle to hit the ball, but when he does it is usually going far.
He didn't do much of either this season and spent most of the year either injured or on the bench.
The veteran posted a .161/.277/.336 slashing line with 10 home runs and 27 RBI in 76 games.
Grade: C
Dylan Floro
Floro's situation is interesting. He was a solid relief pitcher for the Nationals, posting a 2.06 ERA. His biggest impact, however, was when he was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks for Andres Chapparo at the deadline.
The pitcher then ended up flopping in his new home, so Washington pretty much got all you could hope for out of him.
Grade: B+
Nick Senzel
Senzel started the year out as a member of the Nationals. He posted a .209/.303/.359 slashing line before being DFA'd. This is one of those moves that just ended up making almost no impact.
Grade: D
Jessie Winker
Winker, similar to Floro, had a strong start to the season. He ended up doing his job as an offseason flier in that he played himself into being valuable for a contender.
Washington was able to flip him to the New York Mets for pitching prospect Tyler Stuart.
Grade: B
Eddie Rosario
Rosario was a flier signed like Winker or Floro, but didn't follow the same trajectory.
The veteran ended up just filling up a role in the lineup as a utility outfielder and posted a .183/.226/.329 slashing line before being DFA'd to make room for James Wood.
Grade: D
Juan Yepez
Yepez signed a minor league deal with the Nationals following a bad year with the St. Louis Cardinals.
He was only ever meant to be a serviceable backup and that's what he has been. He posted a .283/.335/.764 slashing lline with six home runs in 62 games.
Grade: B-
Overall Grade
It wasn't the most exciting offseason, nor was it the most impactful. What it was, however, was just enough.
Washington didn't need to completely retool the structure of their franchise this offseason, they just needed to survive while the younger players develop.
Grade: B