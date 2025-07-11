Washington Nationals ON SI

Recently Fired Nationals GM Set to Bid Farewell to Fans in Unique Way

Former Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo is giving fans a very interesting parting gift.

Jacob Moss

Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo looks onto the field prior to the game between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park.
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo looks onto the field prior to the game between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. / James A. Pittman-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the more shocking moves any team has made so far this season took place this past weekend, when the Washington Nationals decided to fire longtime team general manager Mike Rizzo amid their failing campaign.

Rizzo had been with the organization for almost two decades at the time of his sacking, serving as the team's general manager since 2007 and as the president of baseball operations since 2013.

Under his stewardship, the Nationals quickly rose to prominence in the National League, a rise that culminated in the franchise's first-ever World Series championship following a magical run in 2019.

More News: Nationals Turn to Veteran Talent in Latest Move To Strengthen Triple-A Depth

Rizzo then set about leading Washington through the current long-term rebuild they've been enduring for the last several years, but the powers that be ultimately decided that the future of the organization was best served in newer hands moving forward.

Seeing a staple of the franchise depart in such an unceremonious fashion certainly stung, but Rizzo isn't dwelling on that.

More News: Nationals Urged to Address Key Weakness Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

Instead, he's giving back to Nationals fans that gave him so much over the last two decades one last time with a truly unique parting gift.

Rizzo bid the Washington faithful a heartfelt farewell in a social media post on Friday, while also announcing that he will be treating local fans to a round of drinks prior to Monday night's Home Run Derby.

"As a way to say thank you to the fans for 19 amazing years with the Washington Nationals, grab a 'Round on Riz' Monday, July 14 before the Home Run Derby at Penn Quarter Sports Tavern or Walter's Sports Bar," the caption to the post read. "First round of beer is on us from 5-7 p.m. Cheers to an incredible ride."

It's acts like these that have endeared the former Nationals GM to the local community in Washington D.C., and there's no better way for such a key figure in the franchise's history to go out than by doing this.

More News: Five Former General Managers Nationals Could Pursue After Firing Mike Rizzo

The team reached the pinnacle of the sport with him at the helm, and that's something nobody in the nation's capital is soon to forget.

The ride may not have ended in the way he envisioned it, but that doesn't mean he can't celebrate the highs the team reached under his guidance.

For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.

Published
Jacob Moss
JACOB MOSS

Georgia native and avid Atlanta sports fan who has lived in the Charlotte area for the past eight years. Got started writing about sports for my middle school paper and haven’t stopped since. Graduate from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and proud 49er. Passionate sports writer who has covered everything from high school soccer to the NFL for several prominent outlets including the Charlotte Observer, ESPN, and the Carolina Panthers. Also covered the South Carolina Gamecocks football program as the lead beat writer for Last Word on College Football, and was a contributing writer for several other notable online publications such as Yardbarker. Lives and breathes sports and will watch whatever is on or in season. Favorite teams include the Braves, Hawks, Falcons, and Georgia Bulldogs. Massive Jordan Speith and Rory McIlroy fan on the PGA Tour

Home/News