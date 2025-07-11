Recently Fired Nationals GM Set to Bid Farewell to Fans in Unique Way
One of the more shocking moves any team has made so far this season took place this past weekend, when the Washington Nationals decided to fire longtime team general manager Mike Rizzo amid their failing campaign.
Rizzo had been with the organization for almost two decades at the time of his sacking, serving as the team's general manager since 2007 and as the president of baseball operations since 2013.
Under his stewardship, the Nationals quickly rose to prominence in the National League, a rise that culminated in the franchise's first-ever World Series championship following a magical run in 2019.
More News: Nationals Turn to Veteran Talent in Latest Move To Strengthen Triple-A Depth
Rizzo then set about leading Washington through the current long-term rebuild they've been enduring for the last several years, but the powers that be ultimately decided that the future of the organization was best served in newer hands moving forward.
Seeing a staple of the franchise depart in such an unceremonious fashion certainly stung, but Rizzo isn't dwelling on that.
More News: Nationals Urged to Address Key Weakness Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
Instead, he's giving back to Nationals fans that gave him so much over the last two decades one last time with a truly unique parting gift.
Rizzo bid the Washington faithful a heartfelt farewell in a social media post on Friday, while also announcing that he will be treating local fans to a round of drinks prior to Monday night's Home Run Derby.
"As a way to say thank you to the fans for 19 amazing years with the Washington Nationals, grab a 'Round on Riz' Monday, July 14 before the Home Run Derby at Penn Quarter Sports Tavern or Walter's Sports Bar," the caption to the post read. "First round of beer is on us from 5-7 p.m. Cheers to an incredible ride."
It's acts like these that have endeared the former Nationals GM to the local community in Washington D.C., and there's no better way for such a key figure in the franchise's history to go out than by doing this.
More News: Five Former General Managers Nationals Could Pursue After Firing Mike Rizzo
The team reached the pinnacle of the sport with him at the helm, and that's something nobody in the nation's capital is soon to forget.
The ride may not have ended in the way he envisioned it, but that doesn't mean he can't celebrate the highs the team reached under his guidance.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.