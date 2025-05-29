Recently Promoted Nationals Prospect Has Great Offensive Showing
The Washington Nationals had one of their better games of the 2025 season shutting out the Seattle Mariners 9-0 in T-Mobile Park. The young offensive core that fans have been excited about all year had one of its most complete games of the year.
James Wood, once again, was balanced and brilliant, having two hits, including a home run, three RBIs, and a walk. He's now slashing .287/.380/.569 on the year.
There were some surprise contributors, too. Jose Tena had two hits for three RBIs. Josh Bell, who has been struggling in 2025, slashing .166/.264/.318, had his first multi-hit game of the season with a home run and two singles.
But a new name on the team joined the party and reached a milstone along the way.
Robert Hassell III was recalled from the minor leagues on May 21 with the injury of Dylan Crews. Crews struggled offensively, and no one knew what to make of Hassell. He is the No. 11-ranked prospect in Washington's farm system and its No. 2-ranked outfield prospect behind Daylen Lile, who was also promoted to the Nationals with the injury to Jacob Young. He had a hit of his own last night against the Mariners.
Hassell has slashed .227/.227/.364 in 22 plate appearances, but last night's matchup against Seattle was his best game of his young career. He had three hits, including his first career home run, and three RBIs. He's now shown to hit in hot streaks, with his five career hits coming in two games.
Hassell has a 60-grade Running tool and 55-grade Arm and Field tools on the MiLB 20-80 grading scale. Even if he doesn't have the exact same lightning speed that Crews has, if his bat can be just marginally better, Dave Martinez will gladly sign up for it.
“This is the best one,” Hassell said to Andrew Destin of the Associated Press via The Washington Times. “Something I’ve been waiting for, and you imagine what it’s like and all that, and it finally happened and I feel blessed.”
The Nationals will wrap up thier series in Seattle with ace MacKenzie Gore taking the mound.