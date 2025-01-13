There Are Still Multiple Questions Surrounding Washington Nationals
The last five years have been tough for the Washington Nationals and their fan base.
After winning the World Series in 2019, the team has entered into a lengthy teardown and rebuild which has resulted in a lot of losing on the field. The 71 games they have won the last two campaigns is the most since that championship, proving just how brutal things have been.
But, the light at the tunnel moves near as things are beginning to look up for the Nationals.
While it is easy to say they didn’t have enough success based on their amount of wins, what was important is that they got a glimpse into what the future looks like with so many young players getting ample playing time and thriving, providing optimism.
A talented young core has emerged for the team to build upon as its foundation.
Part of that group is an outfield consisting of 22-year-old James Wood, 25-year-old Jacob Young and 22-year-old Dylan Crews.
All three made their Major League debuts during the 2024 season to varying amounts of success.
Wood immediately took over as the everyday left fielder, providing a spark at the plate. Only scratching the surface of his potential, he can turn into an annual 30/30 threat with his rare combination of size and athleticism.
Young didn’t provide a ton at the plate but is already an above-average producer with his elite defense. As a rookie, he was a Gold Glove finalist.
Crews, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 draft, has all the tools to become a star.
He didn’t produce as well as Wood did after his promotion but he has the inside track to the starting right field job on Opening Day 2025.
Living up to expectations is one of the biggest questions Washington has remaining this offseason in the opinion of Jim Bowden of The Athletic.
There will be some pressure on them to perform, as another wave of youngsters is knocking on the door of the Major Leagues.
One of them, Robert Hassell III, came back with a vengeance in the Arizona Fall League, regaining confidence after injuries derailed his career. He was the top prospect of the San Diego Padres at the time he was included in the blockbuster trade package to land Juan Soto.
He will be looking to prove himself during Spring Training along with another youngster; third baseman Brady House.
While the Nationals did a good job of upgrading at first base, the other corner infield spot needs help.
Will they turn to him as the Opening Day starter despite having only 278 games of professional experience under his belt?
If he proves to be ready for the role, they might as well roll him out there since he has been a consensus top 100 prospect for two years in a row and will be again in 2025.