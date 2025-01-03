Third Base Options Remain Limited for Washington Nationals Amid Clear Need
The Washington Nationals have been able to upgrade two positions of need this offseason.
Knowing they were weak at first base and their overall offensive profile was lacking, they made two subsequent moves to acquire Nathaniel Lowe in a trade and sign Josh Bell, two players who can fill both roles.
Lowe likely is used as the primary first baseman and Bell the primary designated hitter, immediately boosting the outlook of this lineup.
However, there is still a glaring need at the hot corner.
The Nationals had a hard time getting consistent output from this position group, finishing 2024 with an OPS of .589 that put them 29th in the MLB.
It's going to be hard to compete in the NL East with that type of offensive production coming from their third basemen, especially considering the star-studded rosters of the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.
Because of that, Washington could be looking at another free agency move to upgrade that position, however, there aren't a whole lot of options that would present a clear upside outside of Alex Bregman, who the front office and ownership group likely doesn't open up their checkbook to sign.
The Nationals would have to decide between taking a chance on high risk, high reward slugger Yoan Moncada, poor hitters Nicky Lopez and Nick Madrigal, or veterans J.D. Davis and Jon Berti among others who fit similar designations.
It's a tough market.
They certainly would make a major splash if they signed Bregman, but since their third-ranked prospect, Brady House, is expected to become their future star at that position, handing out the megadeal it would take to land the two-time World Series champion likely isn't the direction they take.
Instead, they probably try to field the best possible unit for the early portion of the year before they call up House.
During Spring Training, the competition will likely be between Trey Lipscomb, Ildemaro Vargas and Jose Tena to see who is going to be the Opening Day starter.
This year's free agency class certainly wasn't the best for a team like Washington who is looking for an upgrade at third base unless they spent for Bregman, so despite the clear need for an upgrade, that likely doesn't come before their star prospect arrives.