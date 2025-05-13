Top Nationals Draft Pick From Last Year Promoted After Just A Few Games
Ever since the Washington National traded Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres in August of 2022, their farm system has been a big point of discussion amongst those following the organization. From that point on, the retooling pieces of the future became a point of discussion whether part of the trade or not.
Players like CJ Abrams, James Wood, Travis Syroka, Dylan Crews, Brady House, and MacKenzie Gore have been huge points of excitement for Nationals fans and several of those players have already started to make a position impact as Washington looks to make a playoff push in a competitive National League.
But there's an emerging name in the Nationals farm system who should be on everyone's radar.
Luke Dickerson is a 19-year-old shortstop who was taken No. 44 overall in the second round of the 2024 MLB draft. After just six games in the Florida Complex League, he was promoted to Low-A Fredericksburg.
In 22 at-bats, Dickerson slashed .273/.385/.409 with a home run and a stolen base. He currently ranks sixth in Washington's Top 30 Prospect List. He was drafted out of Morris Knoll High School in Rockaway, New Jersey, and is their second-ranked shortstop prospect behind fourth-overall-ranked Seaver King. His best asset is his speed with a 60-grade run tool on the 20-80 grading scale.
It's presumed that Abrams will have the shortstop position locked up for the foreseeable future. But there should be an opportunity for Dickerson to make himself part of the equation. One way to hope that Abrams' defensive struggle forces the Nationals' hand and make him change positions. The other way is to hope the infield ecosystem breaks his way, either by veterans by Nathaniel Lowe not being on the team anymore or guys like Jose Tena being viewed as sub-par to Dickerson's upside.