Top Washington Nationals Prospects Showing Rebuild Isn't Done Yet
The Washington Nationals have been in the middle of a youth movement in the Majors and their top prospects are starting to make some noise as potential stars in the coming years.
Here's how the top of the Nationals farm system is performing so far this season, using the MLB pipeline rankings:
No. 1 RHP Travis Sykora
Sykora is one of the most exciting players that Washington has right now.
The 21-year-old had a hip surgery this past offseason and is currently pitching in rehab starts. He has allowed just one hit, one run and one walk in five innings while striking out 14. Eventually, his rehab will be transferred to a full-season affiliate and he'll come off the minor league injured list.
In his first professional campaign, he posted a 2.33 ERA with a 0.906 WHIP and 13.7 K/9 over 20 starts.
No. 2 RHP Jarlin Susana
Susana is also an exciting flamethrower, but really needs to get a handle on his contol. He's walked 20 batters in 26 innings this season, which is the main reason his ERA is at 4.15, which is still his best mark in a few years.
The 21-year-old has struck out 38 batters in that time, which is an elite number. The stuff is sick, he just needs to hone in his location.
He also just suffered a UCL sprain that will keep him out of action for at least a couple of weeks.
No. 3 3B Brady House
Many hoped that House would be up in the Majors for opening day, but the Nationals felt like he needed more time to cook.
He's answered a very disappointing 2024 campaign by taking a step forward forward at Triple-A. He has a .283/.346/.464 slash line with five home runs and 18 RBI through 36 games.
The third baseman is still very young for the Triple-A level at 22 and is making strides, so there is still a good chance that he ends up working out in the Majors.
No. 4 SS Seaver King
King was the first-round pick in last year's MLB draft and made it to High-A this season, but is struggling to find consistency at the plate.
The 22-year-old has posted a .218/.277/.336 slash line with two home runs and seven stolen bases. He has three doubles and two triples as well, so the speed has shown through. His plate discipline and bat-to-ball skills have left a bit to be desired, though.
No. 5 LHP Alex Clemmey
Clemmey is the top southpaw in the farm system and has an intriguing mid-90s fastball and mid 80s slider mix.
The 19-year-old has posted a 4.20 ERA through seven starts with a 1.600 WHIP and 12.6 K/9. The problem is that he has walked 27 batters in 30 innings.