Under-the-Radar Washington Nationals Pitchers That Can Emerge As Major Contributors
Despite some underwhelming results when it comes to their record over the last two seasons, there is one thing the Washington Nationals have done better than everyone else in baseball—their starting pitchers take the ball every time it is their turn through the rotation.
Over the last two years, the Nationals have had only 10 players start games, the fewest in the MLB. The next closest to them is Toronto Blue Jays with 12 and the median has been an eyebrow-raising 22.
It hasn’t been because of zero injuries, either.
In 2023, one of their top prospects, Cade Cavalli, tore his elbow ligament and took him out of the running for a spot on the Opening Day roster. He has yet to return to full strength from that injury.
This past year, Josiah Gray and Trevor Williams both suffered long-term injuries.
Gray was the Opening Day starter but had to undergo Tommy John surgery after only two starts. Williams, who re-signed on a two-year, $14 million deal made only 13 starts after suffering a flexor strain that sidelined him for 3.5 months.
What has set Washington apart is that the players they have relied on to plug those holes have stepped up and produced at a high level.
Last year, it was unheralded rookies Mitchell Parker and DJ Herz who answered the call. In 2023, it was Jake Irvin, who has remained a consistent part of the rotation since taking a spot.
Heading into the 2025 campaign, who could be the next Nationals starter to emerge for the team?
Right now, it looks like there will be a battle in Spring Training as the team has six options for five spots. Veteran Mike Soroka was signed in free agency and told he would have a chance to start.
MacKenzie Gore and Irvin are locked into spots. Williams and Soroka are both starting out the year in the rotation, leaving one spot for Parker and Herz unless Dave Martinez goes with a six-man rotation.
There isn’t a need currently, but that was the case in the last two years as things can quickly change.
Cavalli is someone worth keeping an eye on, as he is going to be working his way back in the Minor Leagues to prove he can handle pitching every fifth day.
Two under-the-radar options to keep an eye on who could be the next Parker and Herz are Brad Lord and Tyler Stuart.
Both aren’t currently on anyone’s radar for Major League innings, but that could quickly change if they are invited to Spring Training and can perform at a high level.
Lord was excellent in 2024, going 10-4 with a 2.43 ERA across 25 starts, pitching in Single-A, Double-A and Triple-A. Stuart, who was acquired from the New York Mets in exchange for Jesse Winker, struggled when promoted to Triple-A, but was lights out at Double-A.
There may not be household names or star prospects among Washington’s current pitching depth, but they are consistent and reliable. This can be the backbone of the team’s success as they continually develop useful players on the mound.