Washington Nationals Address Third Base in Bold Trade Proposal With New York Mets
The Washington Nationals surprised some people with how they operated this offseason, deciding against making any huge splashes.
They weren’t players near the top of the free agent market, likely operating under the assumption they are one more year away from truly being able to contend in the loaded National League.
But, that doesn’t mean this winter has been a total wash.
General manager Mike Rizzo has done an excellent job of plugging holes that existed on the roster with veterans who fit the team’s game plan.
First base has been solidified after acquiring Nathaniel Lowe in a trade with the Texas Rangers. Josh Bell was brought back for a second tenure with the team as insurance at the corner and to upgrade designated hitter.
On the pitching side of things, Trevor Williams was re-signed and the team brought in veterans Mike Soroka and Jorge Lopez. The bullpen could certainly use a little more experienced help, but the team is heading in the right direction.
The only position of real need that didn’t receive a change was third base.
There currently isn’t an everyday option on the roster, as the Nationals could go with Jose Tena or veteran Amed Rosario. Star prospect Brady House will be given opportunities as well during Spring Training.
Washington could certainly go outside of the organization and look for a team to make a trade with.
One potential match could be their NL East rivals, the New York Mets.
An intriguing trade proposal has been pitched by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report between the two teams, addressing needs in a prospect swap.
The Nationals would send pitcher Cade Cavalli to the Mets in exchange for third baseman Brett Baty.
“The Nationals have a clear void at third base and the Mets could use more quality starting pitching depth in the system behind top prospect Brandon Sproat, so a change-of-scenery swap looks like a good move for both sides,” Reuter wrote.
Cavalli and Baty were both highly-regarded prospects not too long ago after being selected in the 2020 and 2019 MLB drafts, respectively. Their potential has been on full display in the minor leagues, but both have run into obstacles.
In 2022, Cavalli made his Major League debut after a strong performance in Triple-A. Unfortunately, a UCL sprain in the spring of 2023 led to Tommy John surgery, which cost him the 2023 campaign and a large chunk of 2024.
Baty has mashed at the Triple-A level but hasn’t quite figured things out in The Show. His power potential hasn't shined, either, with just 15 doubles and 15 home runs in 544 at-bats.
Much of that has to do with him striking out too much at a 26.4% clip to go along with an underwhelming .215/.282/.325 slash line.
With Mark Vientos surpassing him on the pecking order, a change of scenery would do him some good and he could be an option for Washington if they want to go down that path.