Washington Nationals Announce Minor League Managers, Staff for Next Season
The Washington Nationals finalized its managers and coaching staffs for its minor-league affiliates, and while most of the managers haven’t changed one has shifted among the organization’s full-season affiliates.
The final list was reported by multiple outlets, including MASN Sports.
Matt LeCroy will be the manager for Triple-A Rochester, while Delino DeShields will be the manager for Double-A Harrisburg. This will be LeCroy’s fifth season managing Rochester, while DeShields is entering his third season with Harrisburg.
Jake Lowery was promoted to High-A Wilmington from Low-A Fredericksburg. Billy McMillon, a former Triple-A developmental coach, will take over Fredericksburg.
Mario Lisson, who was Wilmington’s manager, will remain with the organization and flip into McMillon’s role as the developmental coach at Rochester.
The remaining minor league coordinators will remain the same from 2024 and will include Bob Henley (field), Sam Narron (pitching), Joel Hanrahan (rehab pitching), Tommy Everidge (hitting), Randy Knorr (catching), Jeff Garber (fundamentals), Chris Prieto (outfield/baserunning) and Jason Wood (infield).
The Nationals have not had a winning season since the 2019 World Series campaign. But, as the franchise has worked through veteran contracts that have weighed on the Major League team, the minor-league system is already bearing fruit entering 2025.
These managers and coaches have helped with the development of one of the youngest rosters in baseball, which includes catcher Keibert Ruiz, second baseman Luis Garcia Jr., shortstop C.J. Abrams and outfielders James Wood, Jacob Young and Dylan Crews.
Washington also has a young, talented group of starting pitchers led by MacKenzie Gore and D.J. Herz.
The Nationals have not made a significant free-agent move or trade yet this offseason, even as many insiders believe they are intent on adding veterans at the corner infield positions and in the rotation.
Washington has not joined in the free-agency runs at high-end players like Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes. There is some believe that the Nationals are interested in Pete Alonso or Christian Walker to take over at first base, where they need both defense and power. Washington hasn’t yet courted a replacement for non-tendered closer Kyle Finnegan, who was an All-Star for the first time last season.
Meanwhile, the Nationals continue to build from within with a minor-league organization that is gaining traction as one of the best in baseball.