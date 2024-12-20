Washington Nationals May Benefit from Pete Alonso's Cool Free-Agent Market
The Washington Nationals have been extremely quiet so far this offseason, but this still likely figures to be a team that will make a splash or two in free agency.
Coming into the winter, the Nationals have a lot of hope that their rebuild is getting closer to coming to an end. However, while there is a lot of good young talent on the team and on the way up to the majors, they have plenty of areas to address this offseason.
Currently, Washington has the need for a veteran starting pitcher, first baseman, third baseman, and some arms in the bullpen, likely including a closer. The Nats reportedly agreed to a deal with reliever Michael Soroka on Thursday.
Of the needs, first base could be the most important, as production from that position has been really poor the last couple of years. Currently, there are numerous free agents who could instantly help the Nationals, but the market for the position has been rather quiet.
Jeff Passan of ESPN.com recently wrote about the market for New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso being a bit cold despite his durability and consistency since being called up. After all, the Polar Bear has averaged 42 home runs and 110 RBI in his Major League career, as Passan points out.
But there are other parts of Alonso's overall profile that may be giving prospective teams pause.
“... his profile frightens teams: a 30-year-old, right-handed-hitting and -throwing first baseman. Teams are hesitant to give him a long-term deal. At the same time, they see great value in adding him for the next few years.”
There is little doubt that Alonso is currently the best first baseman available on the market, and he has been linked to Washington as a potential fit. Since being called up, the slugger has been one of the best power hitters in baseball. However, in his contract year, his power numbers were down, which has resulted in some concerns.
The drop in home runs and his OPS being under .800 for the first time in his career is likely the reason why teams are hesitant to commit to him long-term. Since a lot of his value to a team is power-hitting related, a drop in that category wouldn’t be good.
For the Nationals, other teams being reluctant to give Alonso a long-term deal could benefit them. If Washington were willing to give him a four or five-year deal, that could be the difference maker between him signing with them or going elsewhere.