Washington Nationals Catcher Diagnosed with Concussion After Scary Injury
As the Washington Nationals continue to head in the wrong direction, they recently provided an update on one of their injured starters.
It has been a frustrating season once again for the Nationals. Coming into the year, expectations were a bit higher that the team might be able to show some improvement.
However, with the midway point of the campaign here, Washington once again is trending toward a 70-win season.
Recently, the team suffered a scary incident when Nationals starting catcher Keibert Ruiz was hit in the head with a baseball in the dugout.
After initially being placed on the injured list with a head contusion, some clarification recently came out that he did indeed suffer a concussion as well.
Mark Zuckerman of MASN recently wrote about Ruiz being transferred to the seven-day IL, which would allow him to return earlier from his concussion.
“If everything continues to go well, he’ll take that another test in seven days, and hopefully he’s OK to play,” Nationals manager Davey Martinez said to Zuckerman.
It has once again been a disappointing season for Ruiz, who in 66 games has slashed .247/.278/.320 with just two home runs.
It wasn’t too long ago that Washington believed that he was going to be their catcher of the future. However, that is starting to look increasingly unlikely.
While he might not be performing well at the plate once again, the Nationals are invested in him long-term and would love to see him get back healthy and have a strong second half of the campaign.
Ruiz was much better at the dish in the second half of last year, and Washington could use that in 2025 as well. Hopefully, he can clear concussion protocol soon and return on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers.
