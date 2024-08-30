Washington Nationals Connected to Star Baltimore Orioles' Slugger
The 2024 season has shown a lot of promise for the Washington Nationals. If they play their cards right this offseason, there is a chance that they could end up being a sleeper contender in 2025.
With that in mind, the Nationals will need to get aggressive during the offseason and be willing to spend some money if they want to contend next year.
Washington has put together a very talented and young pitching staff. Where they need the most help will be in the lineup.
Thankfully, there are a lot of talented options that are set to hit the free agency market this offseason.
Obviously, the biggest rumor connected to the Nationals at this point in time is their potential offseason pursuit of and reunion with New York Yankees' star slugger Juan Soto. They have been talked about as a potential landing spot for him.
While Soto would be the perfect target, there is another name that has come up as a potential target who would be a great addition as well.
Bleacher Report recently took a look at the upcoming free agency of Baltimore Orioles' star slugger Anthony Santander. They looked at five potential landing spots for him outside of the Orioles and Washington was one of those potential destinations.
"The Detroit Tigers, Seattle Mariners, Washington Nationals, Mets and Giants all make sense as suitors for Santander, who should aim to top the five-year, $100 million Nick Castellanos signed with the Phillies before the 2022 season."
Clearly, there is going to be a very large market for Santander this offseason.
During the 2024 MLB season thus far with Baltimore, Santander has played in 129 games. He has hit 38 home runs and brought in 86 RBI to go along with a slashline of .236/.305/.514.
For a team like the Nationals who need more pop in their lineup, Santander would be a perfect target.
Santander would be well worth the five-year, $100 million contract that Bleacher Report suggested. He will be 30 years old heading into next season and has a track record of three straight years hitting at a very high level.
Washington is going to be a very interesting free agency destination this offseason. They have built the right way over the last few years and now have the chance to spend big to get back to winning.
Don't be surprised if they're one of the teams trying to steal Santander away from the Orioles.