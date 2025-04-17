Washington Nationals Emerging Star Putting Up Mind Blowing Numbers Against Lefties
The Washington Nationals have had an up and down start to the season and while the wins have not been there in significant numbers - at least not yet - some young stars have emerged as having taken the next step.
There may be no greater example in baseball as a whole let alone just the Nationals of someone who has ascended in the early portion of the season to a higher status level than Washington's young slugging outfielder James Wood.
In 18 games at the start of the year, Wood has done some absolutely incredible things and is slashing .242/.359/.561 with 16 hits and sitting tied for the National League lead with six home runs along with 13 RBI.
Wood was seen going into the year as someone the team hoped could have a very good season following a promising start to his career in 2024, but so far he has exceeded any and all expectations set forth before him.
There's one stat in particular however that might just be the most impressive and indicate that Wood's hot streak is far from just a flash in the pan.
Despite being a left-handed hitter -- who of course have a tendency to struggle against left-handed pitching especially early in their careers -- Wood has absolutely teed off on opposing lefty pitchers.
Against southpaws, Wood has slashed .320/.370/.760 with three of his six home runs and nine of his 12 RBI.
Shockingly, his numbers versus lefties are actually significantly better than they have come against right-handers, potentially indicating a trend that the 22-year-old has a serious amount of untapped potential to become an even more dangerous power hitter.
Also impressive is the opposite field power Wood has started to put on display, leading the Major Leagues with all six of his moonshots coming without being pulled.
Wood is putting on an incredible display of technical ability as a hitter that is well beyond a normal prospect of his age.
The tools are all there, but a look at numbers like this show that Wood has a lot more than just tools, he's got the kind of things for a hitter that simply cannot be taught.
It certainly looks like the blossoming superstar is going to be around and making pitchers quiver in fear for a very long time to come.
It's not an overstatement to say that Wood has the kind of ability which could very soon make him among the most feared power hitters in Major League Baseball.