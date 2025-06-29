Washington Nationals Facing Pressure To Make Most of MLB Trade Deadline
The Washington Nationals were hoping that some steps would be taken toward climbing out of their rebuild during the 2025 MLB season.
An incredible trio to build around has emerged with left fielder James Wood, shortstop CJ Abrams and starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore.
All three have performed at an All-Star level, with Wood playing like a legitimate National League MVP candidate. Had the Nationals been winning more, he would be in the discussion.
Abrams has taken his offensive production to another level after making the NL All-Star Team in 2024. Gore has turned into a legitimate ace atop the rotation and leads the NL in strikeouts.
Unfortunately, not many other players have followed their lead and elevated their performance to another level.
Virtually none of the offseason additions that were made have provided the kind of impact Washington was hoping for, which puts pressure on the front office to make the most of what has been a lost campaign.
With their playoff odds at virtually zero, the Nationals have found themselves in the last tier, “Could be (should be) aggressive sellers,” put together by Chad Jennings, Aaron Gleeman and Tim Britton of The Athletic.
President and general manager Mike Rizzo should be shopping all of the veterans the team acquired in the offseason to see if a team will offer anything of value in return for them.
First baseman Nathaniel Lowe might possess the most value amongst positional players. He has provided some pop with 13 home runs and 14 doubles, and his OPS+ is creeping back to the league average with a 98.
His 54 RBI put him on pace for a career high and he has provided above-average production defensively at first base.
Designated hitter Josh Bell has been a major disappointment. If Washington can get anything in return for him, they should accept it. Otherwise, waiving him to make room for a younger player to get consistent playing time makes sense.
The versatile Amed Rosario, with a 0.3 bWAR and an OPS+ of 113, should have value to a contender looking to upgrade its bench with someone capable of playing all around the diamond.
On the pitching staff, it is hard to envision Trevor Williams and Michael Soroka generating much attention, but Washington can certainly see if a pitcher-needy squad will surrender a lottery ticket type of prospect in return.
The player with the most value on the entire team is likely closer Kyle Finnegan.
In what will be a seller’s market for bullpen help, the Nationals should be able to cash in on a solid return despite their veteran closer being set to hit free agency after the season.
With 11+ saves in five consecutive campaigns, Finnegan can help shore up the backend of a bullpen, whether it is as a closer or joining the late-inning mix as a seventh or eighth-inning guy.
