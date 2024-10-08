Cardinals Three-Time All-Star On Trade Block With NL Foe Mentioned
The St. Louis Cardinals could lose multiple All-Stars this winter after another season of missing the playoffs.
St. Louis missed the playoffs once again, and the team announced that Chaim Bloom would be the team's new president of baseball operations after the 2025 season ends. Bloom was in a similar role with the Boston Red Sox and did a fantastic job in improving their farm system. He will be tasked with doing the same in St. Louis.
The Cardinals very well could trade at least one or two veterans this winter as the team looks to lower its payroll. Three-time All-Star catcher Willson Contreras has been mentioned as a trade candidate and FanSided's Josh Jacobs floated the Washington Nationals as a fit.
"I haven't listed many teams in this exercise, but when I think of Contreras, teams like the (Seattle Mariners), (San Francisco Giants), (Detroit Tigers), (Texas Rangers), Nationals, (Toronto Blue Jays), (Boston Red Sox), and even the (Tampa Bay Rays) stick out as teams who could use a big bat added to their lineup. Contreras would have to approve any trade that happens, which in theory limits his value a bit, but I have a hard time believing the Cardinals couldn't get something nice in return for him."
Any team looking for offense could use Contreras. He is a three-time All-Star and is a dominant right-handed bat when he is healthy. He also is expensive, so don't be shocked if the Cardinals move him this winter.
