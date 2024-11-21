Washington Nationals Hope Elite Prospect Long-Term Solution at Third Base
The Washington Nationals have numerous issues that have led to four last-place finishes in the five seasons since their first World Series title.
But one that may be at the top of the list is third base.
Washington finished No. 29 in the league, only ahead of the historically awful Chicago White Sox, with a .589 OPS from its third base platoon. In the last five years, the Nationals have finished no better than No. 19, twice finishing No. 29, once finishing No. 28, and once No. 23.
In short, the Nationals have not had anything remotely close to quality production from the hot corner since 2019 when Anthony Rendon guided Washington to No. 2 in the league at third with an OPS of 1.010 over 646 plate appearances.
Washington could go out and spend a ton of money to acquire one of the best in the game, long being linked as a potential fit for Alex Bregman.
But what feels more likely is the organization waiting until top prospect Brady House is ready to be called up and hope he seizes the job, as pointed out by Mark Zuckerman of MASN.
If so, it would be four years in the making. The Nationals made House their first-round pick in 2021 and he's worked his way steadily through the minor-league system. House was at Triple-A this season and watched highly-touted prospects like James Wood and Dylan Crews called up.
"Most evaluators still believe he’ll hit for power and play solid defense, but the Nationals aren’t going to hand him the job before he proves he’s ready for it," Zuckerman wrote. "And there’s no guarantee when that will happen."
House slashed .241/.297/.699 with 19 home runs and 66 RBI with Rochester last season. It's possible the Nats want to see him produce more power before he's called up. He'll surely receive an invitation to Major League spring training, which would give him a chance to prove he's ready. But the Nats can't bank on it.
That doesn't mean throwing a massive contract at Bregman, only for him to have to eventually move him to another position to make room for House. But other solutions must be ready to be deployed.
Zuckerman hypothesized that the Nats could, in the short-term could stick with Jose Tena after a decent finish to the season following his trade from Cleveland, though he continues to learn a third base position that is new to him.
More exciting prospects include Yohandy Morales and Seaver King, but both feel still a ways away from being ready and are not as highly rated as House.
Keep an eye on the Nats in the third-base market to make some kind of addition whether it be a big splash or a minor insurance policy.