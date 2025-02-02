Washington Nationals' Latest Top Prospect List Filled with Depth, Talent
Dylan Crews sucks up a lot of the attention when it comes to Washington Nationals prospects. But, as he is expected to be on the opening-day roster, his time as a prospect is numbered.
The good news is the Nationals have a wealth of talent behind him, as shown by the organization’s latest Top 30 prospects as published by Baseball America.
Crews, along two other Nationals prospects, were among the Top 100 prospects in baseball as released in January. That includes pitchers Travis Sykora and Jarlin Susana. Neither is expected to help Washington at the Major League level this year. But there is potential for 2026.
The rest of the Top 10 features at least two players that could help the Nationals this season, starting with third baseman Brady House, who was ranked No. 4.
He was one of three Nats prospects that Baseball America noted that received Top 100 votes but didn’t make the cut. Given Washington’s need for power at third base, House may get every chance to win the job in spring training.
The 2021 first-round pick slashed .241/.297/.402/.699 with 19 home runs and 66 RBI as he earned his way to Triple-A Rochester.
The other is pitcher Cade Cavilli, who was ranked No. 7. He was the Nationals’ first-round pick in 2020, and he pitched one MLB game in 2022. But an elbow injury and Tommy John surgery sidelined him for the entire 2023 season, and he returned to play in the minors last year. He had a 2.16 ERA in three starts.
He could contend for a rotation or bullpen spot during spring training.
After House is shortstop Seaver King, who was Washington’s first-round pick last year and has flexibility all over the infield. He also received Top 100 prospect votes and got a head start last season in the minor leagues.
At Class-A Fredericksburg he slashed .295/.367/.385/.752 and drove in 10 runs. He’s hoping to start this campaign at High-A and quickly move through the ranks.
Left-handed pitcher Alexander Clemmey was No. 6, and he was part of the return in the Lane Thomas trade last year.
At Class-A he went 1-5 with a 4.58 ERA in 25 starts. He struck out 123 and walked 63 in 92.1 innings. The Nats hope to start him at High-A in 2025.
After Cavilli, catcher Caleb Lomavita, third baseman Cayden Wallace and outfielder Daylen Lile rounded out the Top 10.
Prospects Nos. 11-20 included shortstop Luke Dickerson, outfielder Robert Hassell, pitcher Jake Bennett, catcher Kevin Bazzell, infielder Angel Feliz, outfielder Andrew Pinckney, shortstop Brayan Cortesia, catcher Drew Milias, pitcher Andy Lara and pitcher Jackson Rutledge.
Prospects Nos. 21-30 included pitcher Zach Brzykcy, corner infielder Yohandy Morales, outfielder Elijah Green, pitcher Robert Cranz, pitcher Tyler Stuart, catcher Daniel Hernandez, shortstop Nasim Nunez, outfielder Cristian Vaquero, pitcher Brad Lord and pitcher Brayan Romero.