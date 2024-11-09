Washington Nationals Linked to Two-Time World Series Champion in Free Agency
The Washington Nationals have most of their pitching staff set, but remain pretty young at the position. Bringing in a veteran this offseason could be a good move.
Young stars like MacKenzie Gore, DJ Herz and Mitchell Parker all came into their own while Patrick Corbin acted as a leading presence. With Corbin now gone, they need another experienced arm in the room.
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports connected them with one of the best veteran pitchers on the board at a good value, listing them as one of the top landing spots for two-time World Series champ Nathan Eovaldi.
"Want to feel old? It's been more than six years since Eovaldi's gutsy six-inning relief appearance on one day's rest during the 2018 World Series. He's still kicking, having just notched his fifth consecutive season with a 100 ERA+ or better," said Anderson. "Eventually, Eovaldi will show signs of decline. Until then, he's more than qualified to slot in near the front of some contender's rotation."
The near 35-year-old will be entering his 14th year in MLB and has maybe been more consistent than ever during its latter half.
Since 2018, his ERA has fallen between 3.63 and 3.81 all but one season with he struggled with a 5.99. That down year was an uncharaceteristic campaign that dealt with injury issues and a stint in the bullpen.
He may be the perfect pitcher to add the Nationals staff and it may be the best destination for him.
His postseason experience and expertise would be invaluable if Washington decides to push for contention next year. They may be young, but believe they can win.
It works for Eovaldi because his regression won't be in the forefront of the staff. Injuries to Max Scherzer have forced him to be the Texas Rangers' ace for the past two seasons.
While he hasn't been bad, he moreso fits the role of an elite second-or-third guy on staff.
As he ages, and regresses, the young pitchers surrounding him on the Nationals roster will only be getting better and ready to jump in front of him.
He isn't a flashy pitcher that will strike a bunch of guys out, but he gets the job done. He has a solid fastball and makes a lot of batters miss with a stellar off-speed selection.
Washington can sign him rather than a top-of-the-line ace and use the money saved to bring in more reliable bullpen arms and bats.