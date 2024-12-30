Washington Nationals Outfield Will Remain in Hands of Young Stars
The Washington Nationals essentially saw their top prospects list take over the outfield last season and they will now rely on those players once again.
As a unit, the Nationals outfielders combined for a 104 wRC+, that would have made them a slightly above average group and they ranked No. 13 overall in MLB in that stat.
A problem, though, is that some of the players doing some heavy lifting there are no longer on the team. Jesse Winker and Lane Thomas both account for 110 or more wRC+ and are no longer with Washington.
Washington well rely on the development of their players to make up it. If they can get the job done in one season, the future of the franchise will be in great hands.
Here is what the outfield is going to look like come opening day for the Nationals next season:
LF James Wood
Wood is not only the best returning outfielder, but one of the best returning players on the roster overall.
He had a fantastic debut and should be happy with the results. The 22-year-old posted a .264/.354/.427 slash line with nine home runs and 14 stolen bases.
His glove needs the most work, but he is already looking above average at the plate.
CF Jacob Young
Young is pretty much the opposite player. He is an elite defender, but still has a lot of room to grow with his bat.
He posted a .256/.316/.331 slash line with 36 RBI last year. His biggest upside is his speed, which also happens to be the best thing about his defense.
The 25-year-old stole 33 bases and legged out 24 doubles last season.
RF Dylan Crews
Crews, one of the top prospects in all of baseball, also made his debut later in the year. He still has his prospect status, but will graduate partway through next year.
His first look at the MLB was more about the flashes he showed rather than overall production. The former LSU Tigers standout hit three home runs and stole 12 bases in 31 games.
Like Young, he should be an excellent defender, more than making up for having Wood in left.
Bench: Alex Call
Call had a small sample size last year, but looks to be a solid bench option. In 113 plate appearances, he posted a .343/.425/.525 slash line. If he can provide even a fraction of that, he will be a perfect addition to the group when someone needs a day off.