Washington Nationals Pay Tribute After Passing of ‘Nats Talk Live’ Host
The Washington Nationals were one of many outlets in the Washington D.C. area to pay their respects to Pete Medhurst, who died on Monday of melanoma cancer.
Medhurst, who was better known for serving as the radio voice for Navy football and other athletic teams, spent six years as one of the hosts of “Nats Talk Live” on 106.7 The Fan, the team’s flagship station. He also filled in on radio broadcasts when needed.
Navy announced his passing in a social media post on behalf of his family. Last year, the Capital Gazette reported that Medhurst underwent surgery for a brain tumor.
The Nationals released a statement remembering Medhurst via social media after Navy announced his passing.
“We are heartbroken by the passing of our friend, Nationals radio broadcaster Pete Medhurst,” the statement read. “Pete could always be counted on for a kind word and a smile. We will sorely miss seeing him around the ballpark and hearing his voice during Nationals broadcasts.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who knew and loved him.”
While he had a role with the Nationals, he was much better known as the radio voice of Navy athletics for nearly three decades.
He called Midshipmen games for 26 years, including 24 years on lacrosse and the last 12 years as the voice for Navy football. He also served as the voice of basketball, lacrosse, baseball, volleyball, swimming and wrestling at various points since joining the broadcast crew in 1997.
He also called college lacrosse games for the Big Ten Network and for Next Level Sports. He also served for many years as a morning sports anchor for The Fan.
Medhurst’s wife, Brenda, released her own statement on Facebook that was reported by the Washington Post.
“Last night we had to say Goodbye to Pete Medhurst,” she wrote. “Pete fought a very hard battle against an aggressive melanoma cancer. He spent his final hours surrounded by the kids and I and he felt so much love. We are heartbroken and devastated. Thank you so much to everyone for their many months of thoughts and prayers for Pete and our family.”
Medhurst was born in Harwood, Md., and went to Southern High. He and his family lived in Churchton, Md. He is survived by his wife, along with children Kelly, Ryan and Cody.