Washington Nationals Pitcher Reveals Adjustment that Led to Benches Clearing
For the second straight game between the Washington Nationals and the Pittsburgh Pirates, a player was hit by a pitch.
But, believe it or not, neither led to the clearing of both benches during Wednesday’s game at PNC Park.
On Tuesday, Nationals third baseman Paul DeJong was hit in the face by a pitch delivered by Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller. DeJong left the game and was moved to the 10-day injured list on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds was hit by a pitch from Nationals reliever Jorge López. That rose temperatures but didn’t lead to the benches clearing.
No, that was reserved for Pirates legend Andrew McCutchen, who batted after Reynolds. López didn’t hit McCutchen, but a high, tight fastball close to his head sent the former National League MVP to the ground and led to the benches clearing for both teams.
López, McCutchen and Pirates manager Derek Shelton all exchanged words. The benches cleared. López was eventually ejected.
The reliever talked after the game to reporters, including the Washington Post, and said that he was trying to defuse the situation. He also said that his play with McCutchen is to pitch him inside and that the Pirates slugger knows that. So, there was no ill intent on his part.
What led to the high and tight pitch? Well, López said he made an adjustment, and the throw got away from him.
On Wednesday, he opted to toe the pitching rubber from the third base side to help him try and lower his 6.43 ERA entering the game. Pitchers have certain places they want to stand on the mound to generate certain types of pitches. López also said he likes to throw inside to generate more ground balls.
But not that far inside.
“I apologize for everything,” López said. “I didn’t make any purpose pitch right there. I’ve been trying to find my way with my delivery, been trying to find my way through the whole season. It’s really miserable to have that happen. I regret what just happened.”
López joined the Nationals in the offseason after they had non-tendered closer Kyle Finnegan as a potential option in that regard. Finnegan re-signed with the Nats in spring training and has been one of the few brights spots in the bullpen as he’s returned to the closer role and been effective.
López has been far less effective. After Wednesday’s game his ERA ballooned to 10.57. He’s allowed nine earned runs in 7.2 innings, with five strikeouts and four walks.