Washington Nationals’ Postseason Tier Provides Some Hope Entering Season
The Washington Nationals haven’t given their fans that much to cheer about since winning the World Series in 2019. Sure, a world series can give a team a lot of goodwill with the fan base. But that glory eventually fades away.
Before the World Series, the Nats won four NL East Division titles and clinched an NL Wild Card berth from 2012-19. The winning didn’t just start with a world title. There was a ramp-up.
The Nationals hope to start that ramp-up this year with a young, intriguing lineup filled with some of the best prospects in baseball. Washington has worked hard to augment that with a solid group of veterans, some of whom have won World Series rings.
For a team that hasn’t had a winning season in five years, the Nationals may fall short of the playoff again in 2025. But, recently, an article at CBS Sports provided just a bit of hope.
R.J. Anderson looked at the 18 MLB teams that didn’t make the playoffs last season and tiered them by categories. The Nationals were a team he tiered as “if things break right.”
It’s not great, but it’s certainly better than the two tiers below the Nationals — “maybe next year … or the years after that” and “probably not, but thanks for trying.”
Anderson made the same points most have made this season about the Nationals. The franchise has built a tremendous young core that is starting to mature. Outfielders James Wood and Dylan Crews were his main call-out, and both have the chance to take major steps forward. Crews could contend for NL rookie of the year.
But Washington also has C.J. Abrams at shortstop, Luis Garcia Jr. at second base, Keibert Ruiz at catcher and a Gold Glove candidate center fielder in Jacob Young. All of those players were either drafted by the Nats or acquired as minor leaguers in various trades.
The Nationals’ free agent moves and trades were targeted but not splashy, and Anderson wondered if that would end up being problematic. The trade to add first baseman Nathaniel Lowe brings more slug to the lineup. Washington signed free agent Paul DeJong to, most likely, play third base, but he’s on a one-year deal so he doesn’t block Brady House’s path to the Majors.
Amed Rosario came in as a utility player. The Nats were able to re-sign closer Kyle Finnegan and starter Trevor Williams, along with Michael Soroka.
Plus, there is the difficulty of the NL East. The Philadelphia Phillies won the division last year and look loaded again. The New York Mets reached the NL Championship Series and added slugger Juan Soto. The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series and should be getting back injured slugger Ronald Acuna Jr.
But, if things break right, the Nationals could be contenders for the first time in quite some time.