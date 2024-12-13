Washington Nationals Predicted to Sign Christian Walker to Three-Year Deal
The Washington Nationals have entered the offseason as a team that could look to make some improvements this winter.
While the Nationals didn’t win a lot of games in 2024, it was a step forward for the franchise last campaign. With a lot of the young players coming up and starting to make an impact, Washington feels like a young team that is getting closer and closer to being ready to take a big step forward.
However, while the young core looks promising, they do have some noticeable areas of need on the team. One of those positions is at first base.
This position has been an issue for the Nationals for years now, especially in their lineup. If the team is looking to upgrade, starting here makes a lot of sense.
Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report spoke about Washington being a perfect fit for free-agent first baseman, Christian Walker. Furthermore, he predicted that they would have to overpay slightly with a three-year, $75 million deal.
“The Yankees are probably the best bet here given their first-base situation, but this could be a fantastic spot for the Washington Nationals to join the offseason proceedings with perhaps a modest overpay. Not only have the Nats needed a first baseman for a while now, but Walker could be the veteran leader of a roster where possible closer Derek Law (34) and reserve outfielder Alex Call (30) are the only players not in their 20s.”
The potential addition of Walker would be an excellent one for the Nationals. The 33-year-old is a good hitter and an excellent fielder. For the last three seasons, he has won a gold glove for the Arizona Diamondbacks, as he would instantly improve their defense.
In the lineup, the right-hander would be a capable middle of the order hitter, as he has totaled at least 25 home runs and 80 RBIs the last three seasons.
Overall, he is a very complete baseball player, which is going to result in a lot of interest this offseason. However, the downside for him is obviously his age. He will be 34 years old when the season starts, and it is possible that his best years are behind him. Also, a three-year commitment could end up being lengthy if his decline is quick.
Furthermore, while there are some risks, Walker is an excellent fit for Washington at first base. Even though the contract prediction is a little steep, the Nationals might have to overpay due to their struggles in recent seasons.