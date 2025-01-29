Washington Nationals Predicted To Sign Future Hall of Famer To Become Their Closer
The Washington Nationals have been quiet.
That's the theme of their past few offseasons when they began this rebuilding process. But after another campaign where they stalled out, the thought was the front office and ownership group might be ready to make a splash to boost this roster alongside all the young stars in place.
However, it doesn't seem like that's going to happen.
With multiple high-profile players on the market, the Nationals opted to let them sign elsewhere, instead adding some veterans to their starting rotation on short-term commitments, while also acquiring Nathaniel Lowe to take over first base alongside slugger Josh Bell.
Compared to what could have happened - signing Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso, Christian Walker, etc. - it's been a pedestrian winter.
But, Dave Schoenfield of ESPN thinks that will change, predicting future Hall of Famer Kenley Jansen is going to sign with Washington this offseason.
"The Nationals' closer is ... Derek Law? Jorge Lopez? Give them Jansen," he wrote.
As it stands right now, Jorge Lopez would likely be the closer since they non-tendered Kyle Finnegan during the early stages of the winter.
It's hard to believe the Nationals would pay the amount of money it will likely take to bring in the four-time All-Star since Spotrac has his market value at $14.7 million, even at this stage of his career. But with a clear hole in the backend of their bullpen, it could be something Mike Rizzo and the front office considers.
Jansen is coming off another solid showing.
His ERA was 3.29 with an ERA+ of 130 across his 54 outings with the Boston Red Sox last year, recording 27 saves out of 31 opportunities.
If Washington were to pay up to land the two-time NL Reliever of the Year winner, it would be for a reason other than just his performance on the mound.
Jansen would be the latest veteran presence added to the mix, with the hope that his leadership and mentorship will help this young clubhouse progress the right way in their careers. The Nationals had a problem last year with their All-Star CJ Abrams, and they are looking to avoid those incidents again.
Adding the right-hander will come down to finances.
Even entering his age-37 season, he has proven he can get outs at a high level, and some team around the league is going to offer him a lucrative contract to add him to their midst.
Could that be Washington?
Schoenfield thinks so.