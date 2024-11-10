Washington Nationals Prospect Reveals How He Stays Confident Even When Struggling
It wasn’t very long ago that Washington Nationals prospect Robert Hassell III was regarded as one of the best young players in the sport.
He was the highest-rated prospect in the San Diego Padres farm system when he was included in the blockbuster trade package to acquire Juan Soto in 2022. A first-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, the sky was the limit for his potential.
Hassell possessed all of the tools to become a great player. He could play his position well in the field, hit for power and contact and had the speed to make an impact on the basepaths.
Alas, things quickly unraveled shortly after arriving with his new organization.
Injuries sapped his productivity at the plate. His confidence was shot, as his entire mentality on the field had changed.
He was no longer playing to produce at a high level. Instead, he was doing things to ensure that he didn’t get hurt again, which resulted in underwhelming production at the plate courtesy of soft contact.
It was a far cry from the kind of player the Nationals believed they were getting as a future piece of their outfield puzzle. But, his confidence has been on the rise at the Arizona Fall League, where he looks to have regained his confidence and form.
“People call me Bobby Barrels, and I think that’s what I do,” Hassell said in an exclusive interview with SportsCasting, via Kyle Odegard. “If I get to that, where every single game I’m at my best, there is going to be a lot of loud contact. I think I have the capability of doing that, especially when I’m healthy like I am now. It’s telling myself that every day: that’s me.”
Through 19 games and 86 plate appearances, the former top prospect is slashing an impressive .286/.361/.546 with six doubles, one triple and four home runs. He has knocked in 18 runs and stolen five bases, getting the job done in every facet of the game.
Of course, producing at that high of a level won’t always happen. Slumps will occur.
That could result in a player losing confidence again. But, Hassell shared what he does to combat that on the days he isn’t feeling like himself.
“Me and my pops used to talk about it, and I think it was Chipper Jones that mentioned it: necessary arrogance,” Hassell said. “I don’t like to be arrogant at all, but it’s necessary in this game when you’re up in the box. Mentally at least. Maybe not telling it to everybody, but thinking it. You’re the best player out there, and you’re capable of a lot more than you think you are. It’s constantly reminding myself of that. It directly correlates to performance for me. It just does.”
The change in mental preparation has him feeling good again, and he has some major goals for the 2025 campaign. That, along with his production at the AFL, has helped him get back on track and put him in a position to achieve those goals.