Washington Nationals Prospects Worth Protecting From Rule 5 Draft
There has been a lot of discussion about what the future will hold for the Washington Nationals during the MLB offseason.
Many experts and analysts are expecting the team to spend a lot in free agency to continue improving a talented young roster on the rise. There are some clear needs. Washington needs more power in the middle of the lineup and depth on the pitching staff.
With money coming off the books, general manager Mike Rizzo is going to have plenty of wiggle room to add established veterans to the mix.
In addition to the major additions that could be coming, the Nationals have some decisions to make with some young prospects. Washington's 40-man roster must be finalized by Tuesday, which means there could be some player movement in the coming days.
Any player not added to the roster by then who is eligible for the Rule 5 Draft will be available for other organizations to select when the league convenes for the Winter Meetings on Dec. 11 in Dallas.
The Nationals have three players ranked in the Top 30 of their prospect pipeline who are eligible for the Rule 5 Draft but are not on the 40-man roster — outfielder Robert Hassell III, right-handed pitcher Andry Lara and shortstop Kevin Made.
They are the Nos. 13, 17 and 25 ranked players in the organization, respectively.
Hassell, who was the top-rated San Diego Padres prospect when he was acquired in the Juan Soto blockbuster in 2022, is likely to be added to the 40-man roster.
If there were any thoughts about not protecting him, his performance in the Arizona Fall League has likely changed the minds of decision-makers. He was stellar, performing at a high level after years of battling injuries that led to a loss in confidence and a significant drop in production.
Lara was not protected in the Rule 5 Draft last year and went unselected. It will be interesting to see if Washington makes the same decision in 2024, but his case to make the 40-man roster is stronger than last year.
Made is only 22 years old, but he is projected as a 2025 Major League call-up. He seems like someone Washington would want to protect from the Rule 5 Draft given how close he is to a promotion.
With the versatility and talent to fill several spots in the infield, he is someone who could be a valuable bench piece for the Nationals in 2025 and beyond.