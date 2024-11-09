Washington Nationals Gearing Up To Make Major Headlines in Free Agency
That thing the Washington Nationals ownership and fan base see is the light at the end of the tunnel.
After winning the World Series in 2019, the team hasn’t come close to sniffing the postseason since. The 71 victories in 2023 and 2024 are the most in a season since that championship, as they have missed the postseason all five years.
There is still plenty of work to do, but an emerging young core has provided everyone with some optimism that a corner has been turned. That has led people within the baseball world to prepare for some big news from the Nationals in the coming weeks.
Usually, rumors and hyperbole like that are something people within a front office try and turn down, but not Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo. He is embracing it.
"I think it's important to supplement that good, young group of players and surround them with some talent," Rizzo said via Jesse Rogers of ESPN. "We think our time is coming. We're getting closer. This thing is cyclical. There was a time they were looking up at us, and now we're looking up at them. We feel the time is coming that we can play in that end of the pool."
That certainly sounds like someone who is not going to shy away from going to the top of the market to land some impact additions. The player everyone is watching is outfielder Juan Soto.
Washington traded him during the 2022 season to the San Diego Padres, along with Josh Bell, for a trade package that has turned into the backbone of this emergence.
All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams, left fielder James Wood and starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore were all part of the return. Outfielder Robert Hassell III, who was the highest-rated prospect in the Padres farm system at the time, is getting back on track in the Arizona Fall League after years of injuries and losing confidence.
In an update from the annual general manager meetings, Rizzo revealed that he has spoken to Soto’s agent, Scott Boras. Not only was the star outfielder a topic of discussion but some of his other clients were discussed as well.
His player list in free agency this offseason also includes New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and starting pitchers Corbin Burnes of the Baltimore Orioles and Blake Snell of the San Francisco Giants.
"When I get a feel for where we're at after these meetings, we'll meet with ownership and construct a plan," Rizzo said.
Will the Nationals have a real shot at landing the stars available in free agency this winter? Some of them would fill huge voids in the lineup, especially at first base and third base. Only time will tell, but one thing is for certain.
It won’t be from a lack of effort on Rizzo’s end if none of the big names land in the nation’s capital in the coming weeks and months.