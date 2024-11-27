Washington Nationals Reunite with Former Catcher on Minor-League Deal
CJ Stubbs, a former catcher for the Washington Nationals, is returning to the franchise this spring on a minor-league deal announced by him on Tuesday.
Stubbs confirmed a report on social media by MLB Roster Moves, saying “Let’s get back to it!? #Nationals.
He is best known, at the moment, as the younger brother of Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs. Both went to USC and at one time the pair were in the Houston Astros organization.
CJ Stubbs has never played at the Major League level and started last season with the Astros’ Double-A affiliate in Corpus Christi. On May 7, the Astros released Stubbs, and the Nationals signed him to a minor-league deal on May 14 and assigned him to Double-A Harrisburg. He eventually earned a promotion to Triple-A Rochester on Sept. 13.
For all of 2024 he finished with a slash line of .187/.314/.335/.649 with eight home runs and 25 RBI.
He has been in the miners since 2019, and up until last season he spent the entirety of that career with the Astros. He only reached Tripl3-A with Houston one time, and that was a short stint with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in 2023.
For his entire minor league career, he has played in 406 games and slashed .213/.319/.410/.729 with 65 doubles, five triples, 64 home runs and 188 RBI. He has struck out 551 times and walked 172 times.
Stubbs was a 10th-round pick out of USC in 2019.
While the terms of the minor league deal were not disclosed, it likely comes with an invitation to Major League spring training.
There, Stubbs would compete with three catchers that are on the Nationals’ 40 man roster, including Keibert Ruiz, Riley Adams and Drew Millas.
Stubbs would have to overcome at least two of those players to earn a spot on the Major League roster.
It is also worth noting that Stubbs is listed as a first baseman and an outfielder, so he brings some flexibility to the Nationals, even though he doesn't have the offensive credentials to play a position that demands power such as first base.