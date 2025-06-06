Washington Nationals Insider Believes Top Prospect's Call-Up Is Imminent
The Washington Nationals have had a tough season all around, currently sitting at 29-33 on the year and pretty much plateauing right around .500 for much of the campaign. While this is not exactly where they were hoping to be in early June, the positive is that they have been able to call up some of their key prospects throughout the year and get them some early playing time.
Robert Hassell III has shown some promising flashes so far, and Daylen Lile has received 11 games' worth of playing time so far this year. The next prospect to be called up could be one of a few options, but the most likely candidate would be Brady House, the No. 3 prospect in the Nationals' system according to MLB Pipeline.
House has had a spectacular start to 2025 in Triple-A Rochester, and with the team's need at third base, he could be in line for a promotion sometime in the coming weeks. Reporter Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports recently discussed the possibility of House being called up, and what the current expectation is for a timeline.
What Did Mark Zuckerman Have to Say Regarding Brady House?
In an article discussing Brady House and his season so far, Zuckerman had the following to say regarding when he may be called up to the Major Leagues:
"Maybe the move isn’t happening quite yet. Maybe the Nats wait until next week’s homestand against the Marlins and Rockies. Maybe they wait, as they did with Wood, until the first week of July."
"But the Brady House Watch should be on in full effect at this point. It’s no longer a matter of if. It’s a matter of when."
This definitely makes it seem as though a promotion will be in the near future, as could be expected when a player is performing at such an impressive level, only one step away from the MLB. So far this year, he is slashing .296/.351/.527 with 40 runs, 36 RBI, 12 home runs and 63 strikeouts to 19 walks. This level of offensive production could most certainly be used by Washington for the second half of the season to improve their floor for the future.
The hope would be that they can work him into the lineup sooner rather than later, and in doing so, can give him the chance to play at the MLB level to see what it is like, and develop him even further ahead of the 2026 season. With the team being heavily built around a young core, adding one more piece to the puzzle certainly can't hurt.