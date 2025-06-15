Washington Nationals’ Shinnosuke Ogasawara Dominates in Injury Rehab Start
The long road back to Triple-A started for Washington Nationals pitcher Shinnosuke Ogasawara on Saturday.
Ogasawara began a rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League, where he started a game for the FCL Nationals against the FCL Marlins, which went 13 innings and saw the Nats win, 7-6.
Ogasawara likely didn’t see the end of the game. He started the contest but only pitched two innings in his first live game action since April 13 with Triple-A Rochester. He was played on the 7-day injured list on April 17 with an oblique injury.
In two frames he allowed one hit, no runs, no walks and struck out two. The FCL is populated mostly by rookie-level minor league players.
It’s the first step for the 27-year-old Ogasawara, who drew plenty of buzz with the Nationals as their first Japanese player signed straight out of Asia. But he was beaten out for a rotation spot in spring training and was assigned to Rochester.
He started four games with the Red Wings before the injury, going 1-1 with a 4.24 ERA. He struck out 14 and walked four in 17 innings. Batters were hitting .262 against him.
Before joining the Nationals, he played in the NPB with the Chunichi Dragons.
His track record in Japan, at least on paper, didn’t look that impressive. He had a losing record with Chunichi, going 46-65 in NPB action with a 3.62 ERA. He struck out 757 and walked 308 in 951.1 innings.
The 2022 season represented his high mark as a player. He went 10-8 with a 2.72 ERA in 148.2 innings. He struck out 144 and walked 40.
The following season he was selected to the NPB All-Star Game.
During spring training, general manager Mike Rizzo said that they signed him in part because of his repertoire of pitchers.
“He’s not a guy that knocks your eyes out with the radar gun or that type of thing, but this guy can pitch, and I think that he's going to be an important part for us,” Rizzo said.
The Nationals are not in need of rotation help — at least from a health standpoint. The rotation includes MacKenzie Gore, Jake Irvin, Michael Soroka, Mitchell Parker and Trevor Williams, Gore is knocking on the door of his first All-Star Game appearance.
Parker (4-7, 4.84) and Williams (3-7, 5.71) may be the most vulnerable if Washington feels it needs to make a change when Ogasawara is ready.
But after two months of inactivity, it’s going to be a while.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.