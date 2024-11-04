Washington Nationals Should Go to Top of Free Agent Market To Fill Third Base Void
One of the positions that the Washington Nationals will be looking to find an upgrade at this offseason is third base.
The team received virtually zero production from players at the position in 2024. Trey Lipscomb and Jose Tena received a chunk of the playing time and combined to produce a 0.2 WAR. Nick Senzel, who is listed as a third baseman as well, had a -0.7 WAR.
Unfortunately, the options are limited in free agency at third base this offseason. That is going to leave Alex Bregman as a very popular person once the market opens for business.
The Houston Astros star is going to be courted by every team that is in need of an upgrade at the hot corner. The Nationals are one of them, as David Schoenfield of ESPN has named them one of the best fits for the veteran.
“There is no shortage of other options here: Ten teams had an OPS under .650 from third base. The Nationals are a fit, especially if Alonso goes back to the Mets (although CJ Abrams ' defensive issues at shortstop could mean he moves to third base),” the MLB expert wrote.
That development with Abrams is one to keep an eye on. Would Washington have more success finding a starting caliber player there than at third base, shifting their All-Star over one spot?
Coming off the best offensive season of his young career, the glove is certainly a concern. But, that shouldn’t deter the Nationals from pursuing the clear-cut best third baseman in free agency.
There is a lot that Bregman brings to the table that a young team could benefit from. Despite up-and-down production at points, his 2024 season would have made him arguably the best hitter on the team.
His .453 slugging percentage would have been first on the team and his OPS+ of 118 would have been third behind Jesse Winker, who was traded to the New York Mets, and rookie left fielder James Wood.
Bregman would have also led the team with 30 doubles and 26 home runs, as he would bring some power to a lineup lacking pop while filling a void in the field.
The championship experience Bregman possesses would also be a great fit in a clubhouse loaded with youngsters. With Patrick Corbin hitting free agency, there isn’t a single player currently under contract who is left from their 2019 World Series squad.