Washington Nationals Slugger Could Start Injury Rehab Assignment Next Week
Two months after suffering a scary injury to his face, Washington Nationals third baseman Paul DeJong is close to returning to live action.
The 30-year-old is waiting to get the go-ahead for an injury rehab assignment next week after he hit live pitching for the first time on Wednesday since he suffered a fractured nose on April 15.
The final hurdle, per MLB.com, is a final examination of the nose by his surgeon. After that, manager Dave Martinez said the organization will discuss the next steps before sending DeJong out for a rehab stint.
More News: Nationals Slugger Seen as Potential Mariners Trade Target Ahead of Deadline
Where he will go is up in the air. The Triple-A Rochester Red Wings are in Pennsylvania next week to face the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, the affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. The Double-A Harrisburg Senators, also in Pennsylvania, are at home against Binghamton. Both series start on Tuesday.
Martinez said he wants DeJong to start slowly and that he may only take two at-bats per game to start. Most position players work as designated hitters early in rehab stints.
Given what DeJong has gone through, it’s natural for Washington to be cautious.
More News: Washington Nationals Star Pitching Prospect Tosses Jaw-Dropping Outing
He was hit in the face by a pitch thrown by Pittsburgh Pirates starter Mitch Keller and had to wait about a week before he could have surgery so the swelling could go down. He required sinus, orbital plate and nose surgery.
It was a gruesome looking injury at the time but based on reports on the injury DeJong could have suffered much worse.
DeJong told MLB.com that he felt comfortable during the live BP on Wednesday. He was also observed to be using a C-flap on his batting helmet, which guards the side of his face exposed to the pitcher.
More News: Nationals Could Be Playing Themselves Into 'Seller' Territory
“It was good to get in the box in kind of a controlled setting,” DeJong said. “I didn't really have any hesitations about seeing pitches.
The 30-year-old slashed .204/.246/.278 in 16 games. He has four doubles, but no home runs, with just two RBI before the injury.
The Nationals signed DeJong during spring training as a potential answer for their need at third base, a position where Washington had some of the worst power numbers in baseball a season ago. He won the job, even though he only played 41 games there in his Major League career.
DeJong is with the Nationals on a one-year deal worth just $1 million, with $600,000 of incentives thrown in.
Last season he played for the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals. He slashed .227/.276/.427/.703 with 24 home runs and 56 RBI. From a power perspective it was his best season since his only All-Star campaign in 2019.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.