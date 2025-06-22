Washington Nationals Slugger Reaches Huge Milestone with Two Home-Run Game
Washington Nationals slugger Nathaniel Lowe has been building toward this moment since he made his debut in the Majors back at in 2019.
On Saturday night he hit his 100th career home run, along with his 101st, against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Nationals ended up evening the series with a 7-3 win.
Lowe hasn’t been the best hitter for the Nationals since he arrived in a trade the offseason. But he remains in the Top 5 on the team in several categories. After his two homers on Saturday he moved into second on the team with 12 on the season.
He also moved to 47 RBI, putting him second place among all Nats hitters this season.
After Saturday's game his slash was .228/.295/.393, but in the last seven games there has been a huge jump to his slugging percentage all the way to .600. Since June 6 (15 total games) his OPS has jumped to .856.
This is Lowe’s first season in the majors in the National League. Before that, he spent his first six years playing for the Tampa Bay Rays and the Texas Rangers.
His best season to date was his second year with the Rangers in 2002. It was his only season finishing with a batting average of .300 or better. He also hit 27 of his 101 career home runs that campaign, along with driving in 76 runs.
Washington's struggles continue, especially this month. They were 4-15 in in their first 19 games in June, which includes sweeps by the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins. The Nats will stay in California for the rest of the month to take on the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Angels as part of a three-city road trip.
Once Washington gets into July, it comes home but the road actually gets tougher with series against American League contenders, the Detroit Tigers and the Boston Red Sox.
The New York Mets have a comfortable lead in the National League East and Washington is currently fighting to stay out of last place.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.