Washington Nationals Spring Training Schedule Features 16 Home Games
The Washington Nationals are preparing to start spring training this week pitchers and catchers are set to report to their facility in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Pitchers and catchers will report on Wednesday, with the remaining position players set to report on Feb. 18.
The Nationals will train and play their home games at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, a facility they share with the Houston Astros.
Washington is looking for its first winning season since 2019 and is building around a core of young talent that includes budding young stars in second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. and shortstop C.J. Abrams. In the outfield, there is rookie Dylan Crews in right field, Jacob Young in center field and James Wood in left field.
The rotation also has young talent that includes MacKenzie Gore and D.J. Herz. The Nats have augmented that youth by signing Michael Soroka, Trevor Williams and Japanese star Shinnosuke Ogasawara.
The Nationals have made limited inroads to augment depth in trades and free agency. Washington traded pitcher Robert Garcia to Texas for first baseman Nathaniel Lowe. The Nationals also signed utility man Amed Rosario.
Washington will play its first spring training game against the Houston Astros on Feb. 22.
Washington will open the regular season at Nationals Park when they host the Philadelphia Phillies on March 27.
Washington Nationals 2025 Spring Training Schedule
(home games in bold; all times eastern)
Sat, Feb 22 vs. Houston, 1:05 PM
Sun, Feb 23 vs. New York Mets, 1:05 PM
Tue, Feb 25 at Miami, 1:10 PM
Wed, Feb 26 vs. Houston, 1:05 PM
Thu, Feb 27 vs. Atlanta, 6:05 PM
Fri, Feb 28 at New York Mets, 1:10 PM
Sat, Mar 1 at St. Louis (SS), 1:05 PM
Sat, Mar 1 vs. Miami (SS), 6:05 PM
Sun, Mar 2 at Houston, 1:05 PM
Tue, Mar 4 vs. St. Louis, 1:05 PM
Wed, Mar 5 at Miami, 1:10 PM
Thu, Mar 6 at St. Louis, 1:05 PM
Fri, Mar 7 vs. New York Mets, 6:05 PM
Sat, Mar 8 vs. St. Louis, 12:05 PM
Sun, Mar 9 at New York Mets, 1:10 PM
Mon, Mar 10 at Miami (SS), 1:10 PM
Mon, Mar 10 vs. Miami (SS), 6:05 PM
Wed, Mar 12 vs Houston, 1:05 PM
Thu, Mar 13 at Tampa Bay, 1:05 PM
Fri, Mar 14 at Atlanta, 1:05 PM
Sat, Mar 15 vs. New York Mets, 6:05 PM
Sun, Mar 16 vs. Tampa Bay, 1:05 PM
Mon, Mar 17 vs St. Louis, 1:05 PM
Tue, Mar 18 at Houston, 6:05 PM
Wed, Mar 19 at St. Louis, 1:05 PM
Thu, Mar 20 vs. New York Mets, 6:05 PM
Fri, Mar 21 vs. Miami, 6:05 PM
Sat, Mar 22 at New York Mets, 1:10 PM
Sun, Mar 23 vs. Houston (SS), 12:05 PM
Sun, Mar 23 at St. Louis (SS), 1:05 PM