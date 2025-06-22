Washington Nationals Star Near Top of Several National League Batting Leaders
The Washington Nationals continue to make their case for their young sluggers to represent the National League in the All-Star Game next month.
The Official Nationals Communications account on X (formerly Twitter) made the case for shorstop CJ Abrams, who at the time was near the top of the National League in multiple hitting categories.
Among shortstops in the NL, at the time of the post, he was sitting first in slugging percentage (.478) as well as OPS (.832). OPS is the combination of on-base percentage and slugging percentage that shows a complete picture of a player's offensive capability.
More News: Nationals Move Veteran Slugger to Red Sox in Proposed Deal by Former MLB Executive
He ranked third among shortstops in on-base percentage, batting average, stolen bases, and doubles. Entering Sunday's game he was slashing .277/.351/.474 with 10 home runs and 24 RBI. He also had 15 doubles and 15 stolen bases.
Abrams has played in 63 of the 76 games the Nats have had this season due to a short stint on the 10-day injured list. He remains the second-best hitter on the team behind outfielder James Wood. His 10 home runs is third on the team behind first baseman Nathaniel Lowe. He also also Top 5 in doubles, RBI, hits, and walks.
Wood is the only Nationals hitter performing better at the plate. He is having a breakout year in his first full season in the Majors.
More News: What Are Nationals' NL East Rivals Predicted To Do Ahead of Trade Deadline?
Wood is slashing .279/.374/.554 with 21 home runs, 57 RBI and 45 walks. To many, he is the leading candidate to be the Nationals' representative on the NL All-Star team.
Abrams was an NL All-Star team member a year ago and In the past seven games Abrams has been on fire. He has a slash of .360./.500/.520. His slash numbers will continue to rise if he remains that hot.
Washington has struggled as they are 3-15 in June alone. The Nationals are 15 games out of the NL East lead at 31-45. But they have a couple of stars in their batting rotation and Abrams has a great case as an All-Star selection.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.