Washington Nationals Star Prospect Gets Dropped in Top 10 Third Base Rankings
The 2025 MLB prospect cycle has begun and ratings have started to get released. One Washington Nationals prospects saw a slight drop, but it likely won't mean too much for him.
MLB.com's Sam Dykstra released the updated third base rankings on Monday morning and star Nationals prospect Brady House came in at the No. 7 spot.
It is a slight drop for House, seeing as though he was the sixth-ranked prospect at the hot corner by the end of the 2024 cycle.
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Cam Collier jumped ahead of House. Collier was a first round pick out of high school and has continued to improve. He had a .248/.355/.443 slash line as a 19-year-old.
They are very similarly regarded prospects, so it is really like splitting hairs between the two.
A bigger picture of the change in view between them will emerge when the full top 100 list is released.
House was the No. 84 overall prospect in 2024 while Collier was a few spots lower at No. 93.
The safe bet is to assume that the change has more to do as a positive for Collier than a negative for House.
Washington selected the Georgia native with the No. 11 overall spot in the 2021 MLB draft. He was an exciting player then and is expected to make his jump to the Majors some time soon.
The 21-year-old has showcased promising power at the plate and a very strong arm, which should help him at the hot corner.
He made his way to Triple-A last year, but that did come with his first real struggles at the plate. It was a 54-game sample size, though, so it's nothing really worth being concerned about yet.
Overall, he posted a .241/.297/.402 slash line last season. Strikeouts have been a huge issue for him, but that is nothing new.
House simply projects as a high slugging/low on-base batter at the next level. That'll be fine, as long as his power continues to develop.
His prospect ranking isn't likely to matter for much longer, though, as many expect him to play in the Majors this year.
As of now, the starting third baseman for the Nationals will be José Tena. He is an intriguiging player in his own right, but likely not the long term answer at the hot corner.
Given House's struggles against Triple-A pitching, though, they may wait to see how he does in Spring Training before making a final decision.