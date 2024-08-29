Washington Nationals Star Rookie Joined Elite List with First Career Home Run
This week has been an exciting one for the Washington Nationals. They have provided a glimpse into what the future could look like, as top prospect Dylan Crews made his Major League debut.
It was one that sparked the club, as the Nationals shocked a lot of people by taking two out of three games from the New York Yankees. Crews played a major part in both of the wins.
In his debut, which was the only loss for Washington in the series, he went 0-for-3 with a walk. But, it didn’t take long for him to accomplish some MLB firsts after that.
On Tuesday, Crews recorded his first hit, extra base hit and stolen base in a 4-2 victory for the team.
Several impressive feats were achieved, as Crews was only the third Nationals player since 2005 to record their first career hit against a former Cy Young Award winner. His came off of Gerrit Cole.
He was the first player to have their first career hit be of the extra-base variety off a Cy Young Award winner as well.
In Game 3, he repeated the 2-for-4 performance, adding another double to his ledger, but this time he also had his first career RBI on a solo home run.
Crews took Yankees starter Carlos Rodon deep to start the bottom of the first inning for the Nationals. That home run put the LSU star into some rarified air in franchise history.
As shared by Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Crews is only the eighth player in Washington history, including the Montreal Expos, for his first career home run to be a leadoff bomb.
He joins Steve Lombardozzi, F.P. Santangelo, Delino DeShields, Fred Manrique, Mitch Webster, Jerry White and Boots Day.
The No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, Crews has wasted no time in showcasing the elite talent that led to him being selected so high. He is currently the No. 3 ranked prospect in baseball behind only Jackson Holliday of the Baltimore Orioles and Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays.
The future is very bright for the Nationals with Crews patrolling the outfield with James Wood. CJ Abrams and Luis Garcia Jr. are a formidable duo up in the middle in the infield as well, providing an excellent foundation for the front office to build upon.