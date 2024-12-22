Washington Nationals Stuck in Tough Spot With First Base in Free Agency
First base was one of the positions that the Washington Nationals were looking to upgrade this offseason.
The team received next to no production from the corner infield spot in 2024 with Joey Meneses, Joey Gallo and Juan Yepez combined for a 0.4 WAR. Finding a player to step into the everyday role was certainly needed.
Unfortunately, the team has yet to find a new starter and the available options are dwindling by the day.
On Saturday evening, another veteran option that the team could have looked to bring aboard signed elsewhere.
Carlos Santana agreed to a one-year, $12 million contract to return to the Cleveland Guardians for a third stint with the franchise. He played the first eight seasons of his career there before a one-year stop with the Philadelphia Phillies and then two more back in Cleveland.
That move was made after the Guardians announced that they had traded their starting first baseman Josh Naylor to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
It is a game of musical chairs at the corner infield spot, as Naylor will be taking over in the desert for Christian Walker, who signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Houston Astros in free agency.
Walker was heavily connected to the Nationals, as some analysts were predicting that he would land in the nation’s capital. The same could be said for veteran Paul Goldschmidt, who signed a one-year deal with the New York Yankees instead.
In a matter of 24 hours, multiple players who were connected to Washington came off the board. That leaves them with limited options remaining, whether it is signing a free agent or making a trade.
Despite general manager Mike Rizzo being willing to spend money this offseason, nothing has come to fruition. And at this point, it seems that either a drastic overpay is the only way they will be able to secure the kind of upgrade they were seeking.
If he is determined to make a splash, he could throw a boatload of money at Pete Alonso on the New York Mets. Despite his power numbers dropping in 2024, he would be a massive boost to the middle of their lineup and add some pop.
He would require a massive multi-year deal to steal away from the Mets, who have an endless supply of money with owner Steve Cohen. A reunion with Josh Bell, veteran Mike Riizo or Ty France are other free agents that remain on the board.
On the trade market, LaMonte Wade Jr. of the San Francisco Giants and Nathaniel Lowe of the Texas Rangers could be had.
Nationals fans will certainly be disappointed if another one-year stop gap is used at the position after hoping the team would spend some big money this offseason.