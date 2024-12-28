Washington Nationals’ Three Most Likely MLB Debuts Next Season
The Washington Nationals aren’t lacking for young players. On opening day they could field the youngest batting order in baseball.
But it doesn’t mean that there isn’t room for young prospects to make their MLB debut next season. In fact, it’s almost a cinch that at least a few will take their bow in 2025.
But who will they be? Based on prospect rankings and minor league rosters, here are the three most likely minor league players to make their MLB debut in 2025. To qualify, these players have not played an MLB regular-season game going into this season.
INF Brady House
Probably the most Major League-ready hitter in the system entering spring training, House is the Nationals’ No. 3 prospect per MLB.com. He ended last season with Triple-A Rochester, where he slashed .241/.297/.402/.699 with 19 home runs and 66 RBI.
Washington selected House in the first round of the 2021 MLB draft and he’s progressed steadily through the system. He’s all but certain to get an invitation to Major League spring training and there’s a chance, however small, that he could play his way onto the opening-day roster. The Nationals are looking for an everyday third baseman and House, long-term, is a likely option.
More realistically, House heads back to Rochester to start the season, get some additional at-bats and makes the move to Washington when the Nationals have an injury.
RHP Tyler Stuart
Stuart is a tall drink of water, an imposing 6-9 on top of the pitcher’s mound. He wrapped up the 2024 campaign at Rochester, finishing 4-8 with a 4.12 ERA in 25 starts with three different affiliates. His 7.56 ERA in four starts with Rochester should tell the Nats that he needs more time.
Selected in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB draft by the New York Mets, the Nationals got him in a trade for Jesse Winker. With two Double-A affiliates, he had an ERA just north of 3.00. He struck out 135 and walked 37 last year.
He is the Nationals’ No. 19 prospect entering the season and while there doesn’t appear to be room in the MLB rotation right now, with a good start in 2025 he could put him in the mix when one of the Nats’ young starters comes up injured or needs a move to Triple-A due to ineffectiveness.
RHP Marquis Grissom
The son of the former MLB outfielder is one reason why the Nationals may have been OK with releasing Kyle Finnegan, long-term. He reached Double-A Harrisburg last year and with two affiliates he was 2-2 with a 2.21 ERA in 41 games, including nine saves. He had 56 strikeouts and 13 walks.
He made the majority of last season with Harrisburg, so it’s possible he could play his way onto the Rochester roster in April and, perhaps, pitch well enough for a relief role in the second half of the season. Everywhere he’s pitched, the ERA has remained low and his strikeout-to-walk rate has been above average. He is the Nats’ No. 27 prospect.