Watch: Washington Nationals Young Stars Bake Christmas Treats
The holiday season allows everyone to try new things — and that includes the Washington Nationals.
As part of preparations for the holidays, Nationals players Stone Garrett, Nasim Nunez and Trey Lipscomb took to the kitchen to spend some time chatting and to try and bake some holiday treats for anyone that wanted them.
Their time was spent baking treats for the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy.
While baking, the three chatted about the families and their holiday traditions growing up. It also include talking about their favorite holiday movies, which were Home Alone, The Polar Express and Elf.
The trio also talked about their favorite places to eat in D.C., what they wear pre-game and Nunez struggled a bit to prepare cookies for baking.
They even video-called with another young Nationals player, Josiah Gray.
The Nationals won 71 games in 2024, marking the second straight season they finished with 71 victories. It also marked Washington's fifth straight losing season since it won the 2019 World Series, which was the first championship in franchise history.
Since that victory, the Nationals have built from within while attempting to shed large pitching contracts with Max Scherzer (trade), Stephen Strasburg (retired) and Patrick Corbin (now a free agent).
Washington now has one of the best young rosters in baseball, one it hopes gets the team over .500 in 2025.
Several of the players that the Nationals received in the Juan Soto trade in 2022 are in the Majors, including outfielder James Wood. Washington's 2023 first-round pick, Dylan Crews, is expected to be the opening-day right fielder after making his debut last year.
The Nationals also have budding young stars in outfielder Jacob Young, shortstop C.J. Abrams and second baseman Luis Garcia Jr., along with catcher Keibert Ruiz. The expected starting rotation is led by young pitchers like MacKenzie Gore and D.J. Herz.
Washington’s most notable move this offseason so far was trading reliever Robert Garcia to the Texas Rangers to acquire first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, a move that addressed one of the team's main concerns in free agency — signing a power-hitting corner infielder.
The Nationals also signed pitcher Michael Soroka to a one-year deal, hoping that the former All-MLB starter in in 2019 can reclaim his former form after a lost season with the Chicago White Sox, preceded by missing two seasons due to an Achilles injury.