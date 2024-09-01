Washington Nationals Top International Prospect Pegged For Turnaround
If you look at the Washington Nationals roster, you'll see an outfield that could be together for years to come.
Starting with rookies James Wood, Dylan Crews and Jacob Young, Washington has a set of starting outfielders that could be the foundation of the National’s turnaround, since the franchise hasn’t been to the playoffs since it won the World Series in 2019.
But that doesn't mean that the Nationals shouldn't continue developing talent at the position in the minor leagues. And while Wood needed less than three years to get to the Majors, and Crews needed only a year, some players need more time to develop than others.
Recently, Baseball America selected one player from each organization that it believes is a turnaround candidate for 2025. These are players that have struggled in the minors this year due to performance, injury or suspension. For the Washington Nationals the site selected outfielder Cristhian Vaquero.
Per MLB Pipeline, Vaquero is the Nationals’ No. 23 prospect. Washington was high on Vaquero when they signed him as an international free agent in 2022. In fact, they were so high on the Cuba native, who emigrated to the Dominican Republic, that the Nationals paid him nearly their entire international signing bonus pool that January, a whopping $4.925 million.
He had already learned how to switch-hit by the time the Nationals signed him and big things were expected, evening though MLB Pipeline pegged him as a 2027 call-up.
But, in his first full season with Class-A Fredericksburg, he’s struggled. The right fielder has slashed .185/.285/.303/.588 with five home runs and 31 RBI, along with 16 doubles and four triples.
That’s a significant drop from his last two pro seasons. In 2023, his first season stateside, he slashed .252/.383/.359/.742 with two home runs and 25 RBI in 58 games with the Florida Complex League Nationals and Fredericksburg.
The year before in the Dominican Summer League he slashed .256/.379/.341/.720 with one home runs and 22 RBI in 55 games, along with four doubles and four triples.
But he has plenty of time to develop. Speed is his biggest asset, per MLB Pipeline’s scouting report:
“Vaquero is a true plus-plus runner who should constantly give pitchers and catchers something to think about on the basepaths. His wheels also serve him well in center, and he has enough arm strength for right.”
With Wood, Crews and Young, the Nats have their starting outfielders set for the next few years. By 2027, hopefully Vaquero has improved enough to join them.