Washington Nationals Top Prospect off to Epically Bad Start in Minor Leagues
When the Washington Nationals arranged their minor league rosters, they did so with care to slot players with the right affiliates.
For Seaver King, the Nationals felt High-A Wilmington was the right place for their 2024 first-round pick out of Wake Forest.
King got a taste of professional baseball last season, where he showed off a quality bat at Class-A Fredericksburg, Washington’s lowest full-season affiliate.
He slashed .295/.367/.385 with no home runs and 10 RBI. Washington sees the former Demon Deacons star as a potential shortstop or third baseman at the Major League level and, with the right performance, a move to Double-A Harrisburg sometime this year isn’t out of the question.
But, after his awful start to the season, he may need a full season at Wilmington.
Baseball America (subscription required), recently wrote a piece on 18 prospects, their early-season numbers and whether it’s time to read something into their performances.
King made the list under the category of “Don’t panic yet, but …”. That doesn’t inspire much confidence.
Then again, King has done much to inspire such confidence so far.
In his first 11 games, he has slashed .143/.217/.167. He doesn’t have a home run and he’s only driven in three runs. Baseball America pointed out his strikeout rate — 44% — and called it ghastly.
The publication also reported that “King’s bat speed and electric hands were lauded as an amateur, but his free-swinging ways also got him into trouble.”
So far, it has definitely gotten him into trouble.
King is still somewhat raw. He only played one year of Division I baseball after he proved to collegiate coaches in the ACC that he could play at that level after spending his first two collegiate seasons at Division II Wingate. While at Wingate he authored the third-longest hitting streak in Division II history at 47 games.
King transferred to Wake Forest for his junior season. With the Demon Deacons, he was selected third-team all-ACC and was a Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist.
He started every game for Wake Forest and led the Demon Deacons with 78 hits. He also ranked second with 64 RBI and 59 runs. He hit 16 home runs and slashed .308/.377/.577. He had at least one hit in 48 games, multiple hits in 24 games and multiple RBI in 21 games. He also had a 31-game on-base streak.
King still has time to develop. Washington doesn’t need him this season or next as they hope Brady House can be their third baseman of the future. But, the Nats hope he shows progress soon.