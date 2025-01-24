Washington Nationals Trio Take Place Among MLB’s Top Prospects
It will only be a matter of time before Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews is no longer a prospect. But, for now, he remains the Nationals’ top prospect and one of the top 100 prospects in baseball, according to Baseball America's latest rankings.
Crews came in at No. 6 in the overall rankings. He was also the third highest-ranked outfielder.
Crews has been the Nationals No. 1 prospect for the past several months, taking the spot shortly after outfielder James Wood was promoted to Washington and graduated from the prospect rankings.
Crews followed him to the Majors shortly thereafter. But he hasn't played quite enough games to graduate.
He was one of three players to land in the Top 100. Pitchers Travis Sykora came in at No. 59 while pitcher Jarlin Susana came in at No. 67.
Crews was the Nationals’ first-round pick in 2023 out of LSU, where he combined with Pittsburgh pitcher Paul Skenes to help the Tigers win a national championship. He played just 135 minor league games before he earned his promotion to the Nationals last season.
In 100 minor-league games in 2024, Crews slashed .270/.342/.451/.793 with 13 home runs and 68 RBI.
In 31 Major League games he slashed just .218/.288/.353/.641 with three home runs and eight RBI. He is expected to be Washington’s opening-day starter in right field. He, along with Wood and center fielder Jacob Young, could be one of the game’s best young outfield trios in 2025. Crews is also a prime candidate for National League rookie of the year.
Sykora was the Nationals’ third-round pick in 2023 out of Round Rock, Texas. The prep star signed an over-slot deal of $2.6 million to start his pro career, though he didn’t pitch until 2024.
With Class-A Fredericksburg, he went 5-3 with a 2.33 ERA in 20 games, with 129 strikeouts and 27 walks in 85 innings.
Susana is another piece of the Juan Soto trade from 2022. The 20-year-old right-hander’s performance at Fredericksburg didn’t look good, as he went 1-7 with a 4.47 ERA in 14 starts, with 83 strikeouts and 30 walks in 56.1 innings.
But he was promoted to High-A Wilmington and things turned around. He went 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA in 10 starts with 74 strikeouts and 18 walks in 47.1 innings.
The Nationals will report to spring training next month at West Palm Beach, Fla. Pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 12. Position players will report on Feb. 18.