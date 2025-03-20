Washington Nationals Unranked Prospect Earns Spring Breakout Game Honor
Major League Baseball held its second annual Spring Breakout games last week, as all 30 teams fielded teams with prospects and pit them against one another in showcases of some of baseball’s future talent.
The games happen during spring training games, so while many of these players aren’t ready to hit the Majors, they at least get a taste of big crowds in Florida and Arizona.
The Washington Nationals faced the Houston Astros in one of their spring breakout games and Jarlin Susana, one of Washington’s Top 100 prospects, started the game. He took one on the chin, as he gave up four hits and five runs in 1.2 innings. He also walked five and struck out one.
But it was the pitcher that finished that game that drew the attention of MLB Pipeline, which selected little-known pitcher Seth Shuman to its Spring Breakout second team.
He was the only Nationals prospect selected to either the first or second team.
Why? Because the 27-year-old right-hander shined in the spotlight.
He threw the final three innings of the game against the Astros prospects. He gave up three hits, but no runs. He struck out three and walked none.
Incredibly, he isn’t among the Nationals’ Top 30 prospects. But perhaps his long road in the minor leagues is paying off.
Shuman was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 MLB draft by the Athletics out of Georgia Southern. He excelled in short-season ball, finishing with a 2.39 ERA in 11 games. But his progress was derailed after COVID-19 shot down minor league baseball in 2020.
The following season the Athletics included him in a deal with the Nationals. Shuman came east, along with catcher Drew Millas and pitcher Richard Guasch for catcher Yan Gomes and second baseman Josh Harrison.
While his record looked awful (2-8), he did have a 3.69 ERA with 93 strikeouts and 25 walks in 90.1 innings.
With High-A Wilmington in 2022, he went 3-2 with a 3.23 ERA in 14 games, all starts, with 55 strikeouts and 14 walks in 61.1 innings. But his season was cut short by an elbow injury, which led to Tommy John surgery in 2023, once again putting his career in statis.
He returned last season and threw for four different affiliates, rising to Double-A Harrison. He went 3-5 with a 4.10 ERA in 18 games (17 starts), with 59 strikeouts and 17 walks in 63.2 innings.
With his surgery behind him, 2025 could be a launching pad for Shuman to position himself for the Majors by 2026.