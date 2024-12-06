Washington Nationals Unveil Hype Video for Franchise’s Anniversary Celebration
The Washington Nationals turn 20 years old in 2025, and the franchise announced the launch of NATS20, which will be its season-long celebration of the anniversary.
One of the centerpieces of the event is what the Nats are calling the “Cheers to 20 Years” sweepstakes, which it is billing at the biggest in club history. Details of that sweepstakes will be unveiled next week, the same week as Major League Baseball’s winter meetings.
Next week the Nats will also release the season’s promotional calendar, which includes anniversary giveaways, to coincide with the beginning of single-game ticket sales.
Last month, Sportslogos.net’s Chris Creamer reported a rendering of the 20th anniversary logo, which was also previewed during the Nationals’ last homestand of the season.
The Nationals used that logo, along with game clips and other video of the franchise’s history, in the minute-long hype video that dropped on Thursday.
As part of the celebration, the Nationals plan on in-park giveaways, special alumni appearances and the chance for fans to relive their favorite memories from the first 20 years of Nationals baseball.
Nationals fans will also have the chance to select their 20 favorite moments from Nationals history, and those moments will be featured in the ballpark through signage starting on Opening Day. Nationals players, broadcasters and staff will submit a list for consideration and fans will vote from Jan. 15-31 for their favorites at nats.com/NATS20.
Washington will have a Nationals Homecoming Gala this year.
Players will wear special 20th Anniversary patches on the team’s home and away caps, beginning with their Opening Day game against Philadelphia on March 27.
“From our first game at RFK, to Ryan Zimmerman’s walk-off to open Nationals Park and of course 2019 World Series, the last 20 years have been filled with so many amazing and memorable moments,” said Mark D. Lerner, managing principal owner of the Washington Nationals in a release. “And while the players, the ballpark and even the logo have changed, our fans have remained constant, which is why we’re so excited to put them at the forefront of our 20th Anniversary celebration. We look forward to hearing their stories and to making many more with the next generation of our players and fans.”
The Nationals were formerly the Montreal Expos, which was an expansion franchise in 1969 and played there until 2004, when it moved to D.C.
The franchise has had its moments since it moved from Montreal, most notably winning the 2019 World Series title. But it made it to the postseason for the first time in 2012, winning its first NL East title that season.
After that, Washington was either first or second in the division each of the next seven seasons, with four additional playoff appearances and the world title.