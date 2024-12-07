Washington Nationals Urged to Swing Major Trade at Winter Meetings
The Washington Nationals have been a team looked at as a potential buyer during the MLB offseason. Some believe that they will take big swings at big names as they look to get back into playoff contention.
At first, the rumors surrounded the Nationals being a potential player for superstar free agent outfielder Juan Soto. While they can't be completely counted out in that race, it's highly unlikely that they will be able to bring him back in what would be a shocking reunion.
However, they have been connected to a lot of other big names in free agency.
Another path to bringing in big-time talent would be to explore the trade market. That is exactly what one analyst believes Washington should do.
Arthur Bobbitt of District on Deck believes that the Nationals should look at the trade market and even dropped a few massive names as potential targets ahead of the Winter Meetings.
"There are some significant names on the trading block, including White Sox SP Garrett Crochet and Cubs OF Cody Bellinger, and the Nationals have multiple pieces that would be enticing for other teams," he wrote.
Crochet is a top trade target of many teams, including nearby rival Baltimore. Bellinger is reportedly on the market, but he's just as likely to stay with the Cubs.
Other options Bobbitt proposed included Brent Rooker, who can play outfield or DH and has a power profile that would help the Nationals, along with another young starting pitcher in Seattle's Luis Castillo.
Looking at the names he provided, any of them would be a massive upgrade at positions of need.
Washington will need to improve their rotation and their lineup in order to get back on track. These names would be elite targets to help fill those needs.
It is going to be very interesting to see what the Nationals choose to do this offseason. Do they get into the trade market and make some moves or do they focus on free agency?
A few names that they have been connected to in free agency are Pete Alonso, Anthony Santander, Alex Bregman, and Corbin Burnes. There are plenty of other connections that have been made, but those are four of the biggest names.
All of that being said, it sure sounds like Washington is being very active. Whether or not that ends up being proven true with the moves they make remains to be seen.
Fans should prepare themselves for what could be a very busy period during the Winter Meetings.