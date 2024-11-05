Washington Nationals Will Have To Open Up Checkbook To Land This Free Agent
The Washington Nationals are a team that many people are expecting to be aggressive in free agency this offseason.
Despite winning only 71 games during the 2024 season, this is a team that is on the rise. A talented young core is being built and the time to spend some money and upgrade around them is now.
There are a few holes that could use filling this winter, with the corner infield being arguably the most pressing. It will be interesting to see how they look to address those needs, as several free agents and trade targets could emerge.
If they look to sign someone, Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros is the no-brainer top option. With Matt Chapman signing an extension with the San Francisco Giants during the season and Eugenio Suarez’s option being picked up, it is slim pickings in free agency.
That is partly why the contract projections for the two-time World Series champion are so high. As shared by Kiley McDaniel of ESPN, the talented third baseman is expected to sign a six-year, $187 million deal.
That $31.2 million AAV would place him No. 5 amongst players at his position. Right ahead of Chapman but behind Anthony Rendon, Nolan Arenado, Manny Machado and Rafael Devers.
“Bregman seems to be a primary target of the Astros and Washington Nationals (a very widely rumored landing spot for him) -- two teams that tend to be aggressive and not worry about models when chasing their targets. Will Bregman get more with a narrower market than shortstop Willy Adames will while having three or four times as many teams engaged? Bregman has posted three straight 4-to-5 WAR seasons with a wide base of skills, though he hasn't topped 26 homers since 2019 and plays a corner position,” McDaniel wrote.
The Astros aren't going to let him go without a fight, as his departure would create a massive void for the team to fill. That could mean having to pay him a little extra to convince him to leave Houston behind.
Despite the drop in power, even what was considered a somewhat underwhelming season for Bregman this past year would have placed him in the argument as being the most productive Nationals hitter.
His 30 doubles, 26 home runs and 75 RBI would have all been first on the team. His slash line of .260/.315/.453 would have been near the top among qualified hitters as well.
There is a lot to like about Bregman’s fit in Washington. He would bring championship experience to a team lacking in that area, as free agent starting pitcher Patrick Corbin was the last player remaining from their 2019 World Series team.
That kind of clubhouse leadership is important to have. Not to mention, he addresses arguably the biggest need the team has coming into the offseason.