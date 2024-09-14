Washington Nationals Young Infielder Has Transformed Into Team MVP
The Washington Nationals have had one of their young stars take the next step in his career this season.
Tim Britton of The Athletic took stock of the Nationals roster and decided that Luis Garcia Jr. has taken on the role of team MVP after the best season of his budding career. He originally giving the title to CJ Abrams after the first month of the year.
"Garcia's long-term role on a rebuilding roster was very much up for debate entering 2024, and he's now solidified another important position for a team gradually checking the boxes for a return to relevance. Still just 24, he has hit for more power this season and turned in a borderline top-five offensive season for second basemen in the league," said Britton. "That's helped mitigate the disappointment of Abrams' step back since April, with the shortstop tripping a little bit in his leap to star status."
The second baseman had an interesting journey to the MLB.
He was already a U.S. citizen, being born in New York City, but moved to the Dominican Republic at a young age.
Washington signed him as an international free agent back in 2016 and quickly became one of the team's top prospects. By 2018, he was the sixth-ranked player in the Nationals farm system.
Scouts were excited about him because of his fielding upside and some intriguing hitting potential. He was never going to be a guy who hit a lot of home runs, but he also didn't strike out a ton and racked up a lot of hits.
Garcia broke into the MLB roster at just 20 years old, but spent a few seasons bouncing back-and-forth between the Majors and minors.
Over the first four years after his debut, he averaged just 82 games at the MLB level with a mediocre .265/.295/.295 slash line.
There was some potential there, but failing to get on-base at a high level was his crutch.
He has turned a page offensively this season, putting up a .281/.320/.440 slash line with 15 home runs and 63 RBI. He still doesn't force many walks, but also doesn't strikeout often.
Over the last two-and-a-half months of the season, he's posted a .311/.356/.505 slash line.
While he won't be the face of the franchise with the new young movement coming through town, he could end up being a crucial part of the roster over the next couple of years.