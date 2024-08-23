Who Has Been the Washington Nationals Most Valuable Players This Season?
There is a lot to get excited about when it comes to the future of the Washington Nationals.
Their lineup is full of talented young players who have been providing a preview of what could come in the following years.
Top prospect, outfielder James Wood, made his Major League debut in July. He is going to be joined there by fellow top outfield prospect Dylan Crews after it was announced he was being called up for his debut just one year removed from being selected No. 3 overall in the 2023 MLB draft.
Those two are considered the future faces of the franchise, and rightfully so, but they are far from the only youngsters who have potential on the roster.
While Wood and Crews will be patrolling the outfield, the Nationals have an emerging middle infield duo as well. Luis Garcia Jr. and CJ Abrams are going to be turn turning double plays together for years to come.
Garcia, who is 24 years old and is already in his fifth Major League season, has been a steady source of production all year. He is having a career performance at the plate with a slash line of .296/.331/.456 entering play on Aug. 23.
He has a chance at a 20/20 season, smashing 15 home runs with 20 steals while also adding 22 doubles. With 48 runs scored and 61 RBI, he has been a huge component to this team, recording a 3.0 WAR.
Based on WAR numbers, Garcia has been the team’s MVP to this point, however, that number doesn’t tell the whole story.
As Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report shared, he is selling the idea that Garcia is the MVP, and is instead giving the nod to Abrams.
“Abrams is hitting .248/.322/.447 with 25 doubles, 18 home runs, 60 RBI and 25 steals, and while García has been a slightly below-average defender at second base, Abrams has strong defensive metrics (4 DRS, 1.1 UZR/150) at the more demanding position,” he wrote.
He was also selected to the All-Star Game this year as the lone representative of the team, another feather in his cap in regards to this team's most valuable player.
Garcia is having a breakout campaign, but the defensive numbers are hard to ignore.
But, this is an encouraging sign for the direction that Washington is heading.
The fact two players can even stake a claim to such a distinction, with even more talent coming up from the minor leagues, shows how bright the future is.